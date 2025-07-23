Nightmarish Merchandise Collections Revealed for Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas

Just a few weeks to go until this new, year-round horror experience opens just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Halloween is coming to Las Vegas permanently in just a few weeks with the opening of Universal Horror Unleashed. As you would expect, there will be plenty of merchandise available to immerse you in a world of horror.

What’s Happening:

Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal’s first-ever, year-round horror experience, set to open in Las Vegas on August 14th.

Alongside four haunted houses, spine-tingling live entertainment, and themed food, guests will be able to shop at an exclusive store offering merchandise inspired by Universal's legacy as the masters of horror and four terrifying haunted houses.

If they dare, guests can take the horror home by purchasing the terrifying collection dedicated to the most chilling franchises in history.

Below, you can take a look at some of the unique merchandise that will be available at Universal Horror Unleashed when it opens in August.

Universal Horror Unleashed:

Those looking to commemorate their visit can shop a collection of apparel, drinkware and souvenirs, all donning the Universal Horror Unleashed logo, which includes a spirited Spirit Jersey, a blood-dripping tumbler and Vegas poker chip-inspired souvenirs.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre:

Leatherface lovers can fuel their fandom with collectibles featuring the iconic chainsaw itself and gear up with apparel such as a bloody Spirit Jersey, retro tee, bottle opener, faux leather notebook and backpack.

Jack the Clown:

No Universal horror experience is complete without Jack the Clown, and his maniacs will die for a new collection of apparel and accessories including a bloody bomber jacket, cross-body bag, burlap sack beanie and even a tank inspired by his partner Chance’s polka dot top. Collectors will be able to take Jack and Chance home with them in plush forms as well as an intricate Jack collectible figurine.

Universal Monsters:

Building upon the legacy of Universal Monsters is an expansive assortment of classic Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein apparel and accessories, including blood-red lip and electrifying bolt rings as well as a stitched-up cross-body bag. Universal Horror Unleashed-exclusive Universal Monsters apparel features Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula and Wolf Man all at odds with each other across a variety of apparel, jewelry and souvenirs.

The Exorcist: Believer

Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer comes to life with a dedicated t-shirt and serpent-inspired pin as well as home items sure to send shivers down the spine.

Scarecrow: The Reaping

The popular original Scarecrow: The Reaping haunted house has also inspired unique products including a burlap backpack, plush and creepy jewelry.

Chucky:

While not present throughout the warehouse, everyone’s favorite Good Guy, Chucky is always lurking nearby and is represented via a zipper jacket, hat and notebook donning the iconic overall pattern along with a vintage assortment of merchandise honoring the killer doll himself.

