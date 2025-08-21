Photos/Video: Get Ready for the Fog as Knott's Scary Farm Reveals This Year's Nightmares, Merchandise, and Food

All was revealed during a recent special event that itself was filled with theatrical presentations and sneak peeks.

Recently, Knott’s Berry Farm held their special event filling us with fright and giving us an idea of what to expect at this year’s signature Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm.

The bulk of the event, Nightmare Revealed, was a special ceremony that took over a chunk of the park’s ghost town, Calico, before moving over to the stage to share more of what to expect this year - including two new mazes - “Mary - The Haunting of Worth Home" and “The Zoo."

Knott’s Scary Farm is the longest-running Halloween theme park event in Southern California. With over 50 years of nightmares, unimaginable scares and innovative thrills, Knott’s Scary Farm has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt un-rattled and no fear untouched.

During the event, the theme park is fully transformed with uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows, and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding across every inch of the park. While the main event during Nightmares Revealed was far more theatrical in its presentation, there was another special panel featuring creators behind the event, sharing more about the new houses this year.

While houses and scare zones are the attractions of the event, there is plenty of food to be enjoyed throughout the park as it becomes Knott’s Scary Farm. Take a look at special food showcased at the preview event, which also includes Bat Wings and Frog Legs.

Along with food, plenty of merchandise from the event was showcased as well, including t-shirts, hats, lanterns, and even some apparel sporting an homage to classic TV show, Bewitched. Knott’s Scary Farm even has their own Loungefly bag.

For more information about the merchandise and other aspects of what to expect at this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm event, check out the interviews with some of the creatives behind the event below.

Knott’s Scary Farm is set to take place on select nights starting on September 18th through November 1st, 2025.