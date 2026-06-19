Knott’s Scary Farm to Preview This Year’s Chills and Thrills at Annual "Nightmares Revealed" Event
Believe it or not, it's only a couple months until we head back into the fog.
As has become tradition, Knott's Berry Farm will be unveiling all of the spooks that await during this year's Knott's Scary Farm with their annual Nightmares Revealed event.
What's Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the date of its annual Nightmares Revealed event, where attendees will be the first to learn about this year's new mazes, shows, and nightmares.
- Nightmares Revealed will take place on August 18, 2026 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. PT, and Knott’s Scary Farm will take place on select nights from September 17 throuhg October 31, 2026.
- Tickets for Nightmares Revealed 2026 go on sale today, Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. PT via Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website.
- Take a look at what fans can expect during the preview event below:
- Panel Discussion: Enjoy a rare opportunity to hear directly from the creative minds behind the terror. This spine-tingling panel offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at some of the upcoming nightmares coming to Knott’s Scary Farm.
- Monster Mayhem: Prepare to encounter some of Ghost Town’s most legendary monsters as you wander through its dimly lit streets. You never know what may be lurking in the shadows.
- Dressed to Die For: Step inside Town Hall for an up-close look at the artistry behind the scares. The teams responsible for bringing characters to life showcase costumes from past and present, highlighting the evolution of Knott’s Scary Farm’s most iconic looks.
- Make-Up Demonstration: Ever wonder what it takes to create true horror? Watch our talented make-up artists in action at the Calico Park Stage as they transform faces into terrifying creations.
- Lights On Experience: Take a walk through a maze with the lights on for a rare behind-the-scenes perspective. Discover the detail, design, and craftsmanship that bring these immersive nightmares to life.
- Thrills in Ghost Town: Experience Ghost Town like never before with rides on two of its most exhilarating attractions—Sierra Sidewinder and Silver Bullet. Feel the adrenaline as you soar through the night and take in the haunting atmosphere from a new vantage point.
- Legacy Store Merchandise Experience: Explore the Legacy Store and immerse yourself in the rich history of Knott’s Scary Farm. Be among the first to shop this year’s exclusive merchandise and take home a piece of the terror.
- Terror-ific Takeaway: No event is complete without a parting gift. Guests will receive an exclusive takeaway at the conclusion of the evening to commemorate this unforgettable experience.
- To get an idea of what to expect, check out our report from last year's Nightmares Revealed event.
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