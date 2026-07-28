Knott's Soak City Celebrates National Waterpark Day Announcing Two New Slides
The new attractions are set to replace the current Shore Break ride complex.
Knott's Soak City Waterpark is revealing their newest attractions to celebrate National Waterpark Day, set to arrive in 2027.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of National Waterpark Day, Knott's Soak City Waterpark has announced the new Coral Craze and Kelp Kraze. Two spectacular new water slide attractions debuting in 2027 at the Southern California water park.
- The two new slides will be replacing the current Shore Break slide complex, and are manufactured by ProSlide, representing Knott's Soak City's ongoing commitment to delivering fresh experiences for families and thrill seekers, while introducing two innovative slide experiences making their West Coast and North American debuts, respectively.
- Coral Craze will be the West Coast's first triple Family FlyingSAUCER attraction. Designed for up to five riders per raft, Coral Craze will launch families into a high-speed adventure that feel as if riders are on a world-class ski course, which the design was inspired by the manufacturer's skiing heritage. The attraction's signature FlyingSAUCER element will feature steeply banked turns that accelerate riders through sweeping, gravity-defying maneuvers, creating a thrilling sensation unlike any other water slide experience.
- Just on the other side, guests will discover Kelp Kraze, North America's first double and the West Coast's only Family HIVE attraction. This five-person, family raft ride will send riders twisting through a revolutionary series of tight turns and spiraling helix elements designed to create the feeling that the slide itself is revolving around them. As rafts race along the outer walls, riders will experience exhilarating G-forces while enjoying panoramic views through the attraction's translucent walls, offering a one-of-a-kind perspective of the park below. Kelp Kraze will also be the longest Family HIVE ride in the United States.
- From soaring through high-speed turns on Coral Craze to spiraling through the immersive twists of Kelp Kraze, the new attractions will transform the heart of Soak City into a dynamic destination for guests seeking their next unforgettable summer adventure.
- More details about the new attractions, including the opening date, are promised to be revealed in the months ahead.
What They're Saying:
- Raffi Kaprelyan, park president of Knott's Berry Farm: "Coral Craze and Kelp Kraze represent the next wave of innovation for Knott's Soak City. These exciting new attractions combine the thrills our guests crave with the shared experiences families love. We are thrilled to celebrate National Waterpark Day by announcing two of the industry's most innovative slide experiences are headed to Soak City, giving guests new ways to ride, splash and make memories together."
- Steve Avery, senior vice president of business development of ProSlide: "The most successful projects come from strong partnerships, and that's exactly what we've had with Six Flags and the Knott's Soak City team. Our strategic collaboration means bringing two innovative and high-capacity family attractions to the park, and we can't wait to see guests enjoying them when they open in 2027, and for decades to come.
A City of Soaking:
- Knott's Soak City Waterpark is a 15 acre water park themed to 1950s California, located next to the iconic Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.
- This year, it opened for the season on May 16, and will stay open through September 7, 2026.
- It features 23 water slides, a massive wave pool, and a long lazy river.
- The new slides are set to replace the Shore Break complex, which is a seven story tower featuring six different waterslide experiences, including four Aqua-Launch chambers with freefall drop floors.
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