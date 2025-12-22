The New Knott's Express Trolley Arrives at Knott's Berry Farm Preparing for Upcoming Peanuts Celebration

The new trolley is a prominent part of a new show offered during this years festivities.

A very special new trolley has pulled into Knott’s Berry Farm over the weekend, getting ready to be the centerpiece of a new offering during this year’s Peanuts Celebration at the park.

What’s Happening:

The Knott’s Express Trolley arrived at Knott’s Berry Farm over the weekend, all ready for the upcoming Knott’s Peanuts Celebration.

The Peanuts Celebration will be occurring weekends January 31st through February 22nd at Knott’s Berry Farm, giving guests the chance for fans to enjoy special Peanuts entertainment, meet and greet opportunities, specialty food and beverage in Camp Snoopy and across the park.

The upcoming 2026 Peanuts Celebration will also feature a new show, Knott’s Express, a traveling musical adventure that will feature this special trolley alongside toe-tapping dance numbers, heartwarming songs from the Golden Age and plenty of other surprises along the way for Charlie Brown and his friends.

For each show, the trolley will make three stops in the Boardwalk area, Charleston Circle and by Boardwalk Ballroom. This spirited medley of music and dance will be inspired by each stop’s location and songs include “Put on a Happy Face” to “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.”

Of course, the performance will be punctuated with dapper and colorful costumes, streamers and other touches of whimsical joy.

Knott’s Peanuts Celebration will take place weekends starting on January 31st, through February 22nd plus President’s Day, at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Good Grief:

Knott’s Peanut Celebration is a special event that takes place annually at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

The celebration first launched in 2018, debuting as a new seasonal event where Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang take over the entire park (beyond Camp Snoopy!) with special entertainment, decorations, character experiences, photo ops, and more.

Though the park has had a dedicated Peanuts themed area with Camp Snoopy since 1983, but the Knott’s Peanuts Celebration is the only time that the whole park gets in on the fun.

The whole experience is a family friendly event, and provides a great character-focused experience in the early part of the year at the Southern California destination.



