Video: NASA Astronauts Reminisce on the Space Shuttle Program in Celebration of the 15th Anniversary of Atlantis’ Final Mission
Check out the full 45 minute presentation.
Fifteen years after bringing NASA's Space Shuttle Program to a close, the crew of STS-135 reunited beneath space shuttle Atlantis to reflect on their historic mission and its lasting legacy.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend a special event at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex marking the 15th anniversary of STS-135, the final mission of space shuttle Atlantis and the conclusion of NASA's Space Shuttle Program.
- Celebrating the history of the program and the amazing progress made, guests got to check out the massive Atlantis space shuttle on display at the museum.
- The event featured a fireside chat moderated by former Shuttle Launch Director Mike Leinbach and included the full STS-135 crew: Commander Chris Ferguson, Pilot Doug Hurley, and Mission Specialists Sandy Magnus and Rex Walheim.
- During the discussion, the astronauts shared behind-the-scenes stories from the historic mission and reflected on the enduring legacy of the Space Shuttle Program.
- The crew also spoke emotionally about seeing Atlantis permanently displayed at the visitor complex, expressing deep gratitude for the orbiter's preservation and the opportunity for future generations to experience its story.
- Following the panel, guests had the opportunity to meet the astronauts!
- The Kennedy Space Center fun isn’t over yet! Later tonight we will be checking out a special America 250 drone show you won’t wanna miss.
- Stay tuned for more coverage.
Read More Kennedy Space Center:
- Celebrate 250 Years of America at Kennedy Space Center with a Summer of Exploration Events
- Video: NASA Pays Respect to Astronauts Who Lost Their Lives at the 2026 Day of Remembrance
- Photos: Dance Your Cares Away During Breakfast! Down at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Fraggle Rock Breakfast Bash
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