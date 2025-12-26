Photos: Dance Your Cares Away During Breakfast! Down at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Fraggle Rock Breakfast Bash

On the heels of the debut of the new live musical stage show at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, “Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: A Space-Y Adventure,” guests visiting the complex can also now experience a fun tie-in with the characters at the Fraggle Rock Breakfast Bash.

As part of the fun, guests taking in the new experience will not only get to enjoy the breakfast food, they’ll also get some time with the Fraggles themselves.

On our visit, we were able to enjoy Breakfast with Gobo, Red, and Uncle Traveling Matt. While the characters are a big part of the experience, the inclusion of the food is always the big draw. There are plenty of options, each with fun themed-names, perfect for the Fraggles.

At the table, guests can enjoy their meal, along with some fun activities as well.

As part of the experience, guests will also receive a souvenir pin, and reserved seating for Fraggle Rock: A Space-Y Adventure at the complex.

To find out more about Fraggle Rock: A Space-Y Adventure, be sure to check out our photos and videos of the new musical stage show.