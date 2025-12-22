Video: "Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" Musical Show Debuts at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The new educational live show brings the beloved Fraggle characters to life on stage.

This morning, Laughing Place was invited over to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida to be among the first to see its new live musical stage show "Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure", and below you can watch the full show before heading over to the popular tourist destination to check it out for yourself.

What's happening:

The Kennedy Space Center has debuted its new musical, education live stage show "Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" and Laughing Place was on the scene for the debut performance.

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" features new walk-around characters of Gobo, Red, and Uncle Traveling Matt from Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. It will be be performed twice daily (at 12:30 PM and 1:45 PM ) in the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Universe Theater.

and ) in the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Universe Theater. Watch our full video of the show in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch "Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" FULL SHOW at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex:

After the debut show this morning, attendees were treated to a Q&A with puppeteer John Tartaglia (Sesame Street, Avenue Q, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock) as he discussed the process of writing, choreographing, and directing "Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure."

Watch John Tartaglia Q&A - "Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex:

Throughout the holiday season, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is also hosting a Fraggle Rock character breakfast featuring Gobo, Red, and Uncle Travelling Matt. The complex is closed on Christmas Day, this Thursday December 25th.

What they're saying:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Chief Operating Officer Therrin Protze: "Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure celebrates the joy of discovery and the spirit of curiosity that has always defined the NASA story we share here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. We’re honored to partner with The Jim Henson Company, known for its innovation, imagination and storytelling for young audiences and families, to create a show that will inspire dreamers of all ages to look up, explore, and picture their own place among the stars."

John Tartaglia: "Families are in for a real treat when the magic and wonder of Fraggle Rock arrives at the legendary Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Fans of all ages will be able to see Uncle Travelling Matt, Red, Gobo and Cotterpin Doozer live and in person. Fraggle Rock has always embraced the idea that anything is possible when we work together and celebrate our interconnected world, and NASA is such an incredible example of that idea. With our Fraggles and Doozers meeting new friends from NASA, there will be music, comedy, and so much to explore!"

