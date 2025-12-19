Children in STEM: Kennedy Space Center and Amazon Team-Up to Launch New Engineering Challenge

The program is aimed at fostering engineering skills and creativity in students grades 5-12.

Kennedy Space Center has partnered with Amazon to launch a brand new experience for kids to learn about engineering in space.

What’s Happening:

Students from Endeavour Elementary School participated in a special engineering-focused field trip at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, presented in partnership with Amazon.

The experience immersed students in the past, present, and future of space exploration within a STEAM-rich learning environment.

A part of the partnership is the newly launched Engineering Challenge, an interactive program for grades 5–12.

During the 1.5-hour challenge, students designed, budgeted, built, and tested a space vehicle prototype, such as a rover.

The interactive program aims to inspire and foster creativity, collaboration, problem-solving, and real-world engineering skills.

Amazon supported the program as part of its commitment to inspiring future innovators and expanding access to STEM education.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex leaders emphasized the shared mission with Amazon to empower students and support STEM pathways, including underserved communities.

The Engineering Challenge, new for 2025, aims to spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of explorers and engineers.

What They’re Saying:

Angelica Santibanez, Amazon Public Policy Community Engagement: “Amazon is proud to partner with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to provide students with this incredible hands-on learning experience. The Engineering Challenge program perfectly aligns with our commitment to inspiring the next generation of innovators and explorers. By giving students the opportunity to design, build, and test space vehicles while exploring the rich history of space exploration, we’re helping spark curiosity and passion for STEM careers.”

Howard Schwartz, vice president of guest engagement and operations, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: "This Engineering Challenge Field Trip reflects a shared vision between Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Amazon: empowering young people with the tools and opportunities needed to explore STEM pathways. Like Amazon, we believe in the transformative power of education to unlock the potential in children to inspire the next generation of explorers and innovators. Our new Engineering Challenge could be a complement to the work Amazon does to nurture underserved communities through the Amazon Future Engineer program. We are grateful to Amazon for helping bring this experience to students who may not otherwise have the opportunity to visit the birthplace of America's space program. Experiences like this ignite curiosity and show students that their ideas, talents, and dreams belong in the future of space exploration."

Space Holiday Edition:

For those looking to jump into the holiday spirit, Kennedy Space Center’s Holidays in Space event is back with a brand new drone show you won’t wanna miss.

Featuring over 600 drones, the 10-minute show features exciting motifs of both space exploration and the holiday season.

You can check out a preview below:

