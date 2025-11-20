Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure Live Show Coming to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Prepare for music, fun, and best of all, education!

Fraggle fans should start packing their bags for a trip to Florida this winter, because a new musical stage show entitled Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure is set to debut at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex next month.

What's happening:

. The show will feature walkaround versions of the beloved Fraggle Rock characters (such as Gobo, Red, and Uncle Travelling Matt) along with puppet versions of the Doozers crafted by the Jim Henson Creature Shop. The Fraggles will come face-to-face with real-life space explorers.

It will be written, directed, and choreographed by John Tartaglia (who performs and voices Gobo Fraggle in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on Apple TV+) and performed twice daily at 12:30 PM and 1:45 PM in the Universe Theater.

Notably, in the original Fraggle Rock series from the 1980s and the recent Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock reboot, the human world outside of Fraggle Rock is known to the Fraggles as "Outer Space." One has to wonder if that will be addressed in the show.

Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure will debut on Monday December 22nd at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Additionally, a special character breakfast featuring the Fraggle characters will take place from Sunday, December 21st through Sunday, December 30th (except Christmas Day, on which the Visitor Complex is closed).

What they're saying:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Chief Operating Officer Therrin Protze: "Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure celebrates the joy of discovery and the spirit of curiosity that has always defined the NASA story we share here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. We’re honored to partner with The Jim Henson Company, known for its innovation, imagination and storytelling for young audiences and families, to create a show that will inspire dreamers of all ages to look up, explore, and picture their own place among the stars."

"Families are in for a real treat when the magic and wonder of Fraggle Rock arrives at the legendary Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Fans of all ages will be able to see Uncle Travelling Matt, Red, Gobo and Cotterpin Doozer live and in person. Fraggle Rock has always embraced the idea that anything is possible when we work together and celebrate our interconnected world, and NASA is such an incredible example of that idea. With our Fraggles and Doozers meeting new friends from NASA, there will be music, comedy, and so much to explore!"

