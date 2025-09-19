Cosmic Fall Bites! Taste of Space Returns this October with New Menu Items and Events

It's time for your taste buds to take off!

This October, Kennedy Space Center is inviting guests on a galactic journey of flavor with the return of their Taste of Space food offerings.

What’s Happening:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced that their Taste of Space special dining offering is returning this fall.

Launching guests into out-of-this-world culinary adventures on October 3rd, the Taste of Space: Fall Bites! experience will include some incredible food offerings and events throughout the month and a half long seasonal showcase.

With two additional special offerings, the Taste of Space: Fall Bites! event will run through November 16th

For everyday guests, Orbit Cafe and Moon Rock Cafe will both host limited time offerings, which include:

Orbit Cafe

Lentil Chili with Crisp Tortilla Chips (Vegan)

Apple Blossom Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Spaetzle with Mushrooms in Brown Butter Sauce

Moon Rock Cafe

Crispy Pork Schnitzel Sandwich with Tangy Slaw

Potato Latke Dippers with Cranberry Ketchup

Chocolate Bundt Cake with Raspberry Sauce

Also taking place on October 3rd as a part of Taste of Space is the Marstini Shake-Off .

. Inviting guests into the Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, guests will get to watch cocktails come to life before experiencing a blindfolded taste testing.

Bartenders will also play matching space-themed sounds for a multi-sensory experience.

The 21+ event will also feature marstinits crafted by Lourdes Library, The Space Bar, Playalinda’s Briz Project, 28 North Gastropub, The Alibi Cocktails & Bites, and Coa Cocoa Beach.

The space-themed fun is elevated by a special mingling opportunity with veteran NASA astronaut Mike Foreman!

Tickets for Marstini Shake-Off run for $99 each.

Putting some star power into Taste of Space, the Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition will return on November 15th to honor 25 years aboard the International Space Station.

will return on November 15th to honor 25 years aboard the International Space Station. Combining culinary arts with space storytelling, renowned chefs Jet Tila, Amanda Freitag, and Jon Ashton will demonstrate their expertise alongside veteran NASA astronauts Robert Cabana, Nicole Stott, and Michael Lopez-Alegria.

Guests will get to enjoy exciting and exclusive dishes, hear personal stories from astronauts, photo opportunities, a custom pin, and a commemorative keepsake.

Tickets run for $175 per person, and are available on the official Kennedy Space Center

For a more intimate and intergalactic experience, they are also offering an exclusive meal following the chef demo.

Designed by Tila, Freitag, and Ashton, attendees will be invited to explore a special menu on the second floor of Gateway inside the flight terminal at Spaceport KSC.

Chefs and astronauts will greet guests at their table throughout the evening, sharing stories and memories with guests.

The experience will also end with special mingling and photo opportunities only available at the dinner.

To attend both the tasting and the sit-down dinner will cost $499 per guest.

Tickets are available now at the Kennedy Space Center website

