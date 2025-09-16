Conrad Orlando at Evermore Earns AAA's Prestigious Five Diamond Distinction

The peak of luxury is right next door to Walt Disney World!

Conrad Orlando at Evermore, a Disney-area hotel, has received the highest honor from AAA, early the exclusive Five Diamond designation.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World

This is the first time the resort has earned the honors, and the first hotel in Hilton’s Conrad chain that has received the recognition.

Joining roughly 145 hotels and 65 restaurants nationwide that have earned the Five Diamonds.

In the Orlando area, it is only the third hotel and the 12th in Florida to be awarded.

AAA Five Diamond hotels are recognized by their world-class luxury, top notch amenities and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

AAA Diamonds are awarded by unannounced, in-person inspections and anonymous overnight stays.

The review also goes through a panel of experts before being awarded to hotels and restaurants.

Each hotel and restaurant is evaluated annually.

Conrad Orlando at Evermore offers guests a bold and luxurious experience, combining comfort with outdoor aquatic adventures.

Throughout the resort, guests will find a gorgeous lagoon, white sand beaches, and one of the country’s best spas.

Beyond relaxation, guests will find incomparable dining at their rooftop restaurant Ceiba, which serves contemporary and traditional Mexican dishes.

By the beach front, guests can jump into the Polynesian-inspired Papaya Club.

All of this, plus being surrounded by PGA golf courses, world class theme parks, and more, Conrad Orlando at Evermore should be on your list for your next central Florida vacation.

Walt Disney World travelers will also find a complimentary shuttle to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

You can make reservations for the hotel at the Conrad Orlando Mouse Fan Travel

What They’re Saying:

Sean McCarron, General Manager of Conrad Orlando: “We are honored to receive the acclaimed Five Diamond designation from AAA. This award reflects the commitment of our staff and management to provide every guest with exceptional hospitality throughout their visit."

“We are honored to receive the acclaimed Five Diamond designation from AAA. This award reflects the commitment of our staff and management to provide every guest with exceptional hospitality throughout their visit." Stacey Barber, AAA Travel Vice President: “AAA is pleased to recognize Conrad Orlando with the Five Diamond designation, meaning its unwavering attention to both service and surroundings has placed it into the upper echelon of AAA’s Diamond Program. To maintain the exceptional standards required for this designation on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement. Five Diamond hotels and restaurants consistently exceed expectations to provide their guests a highly personalized, memorable experience."

Read More Walt Disney World: