Kennedy Space Center Honors the Enduring Legacy of Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell

A ceremony at the Visitor Complex paid tribute to the legendary astronaut, remembering his courage, leadership, and contributions to space exploration.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex held a moving tribute to honor the life and illustrious career of Captain James “Jim" A. Lovell, the veteran NASA astronaut and Naval aviator who passed away on August 7, 2025, at the age of 97.

What Happened:

A tribute ceremony was held to celebrate the legacy of Captain Jim Lovell, one of the first humans to orbit the Moon on Apollo 8 and commander of the famed Apollo 13 mission.

The event took place outside Heroes and Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, where Lovell was inducted in 1993.

Distinguished speakers included Howard Schwartz, vice president of guest relations and operations for the Visitor Complex; Kelvin Manning, deputy director of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center; and fellow veteran astronauts Bob Cabana and Winston Scott.

The ceremony highlighted Lovell's pioneering career, from his selection as one of the "New Nine" astronauts in 1962 to his critical role in navigating the safe return of the Apollo 13 crew.

What They’re Saying:

Howard Schwartz, Vice President Guest Relations and Operations, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: “We are saddened by the passing of Captain Jim Lovell, whose leadership and courage helped define America’s space program. From Gemini 7 to Apollo 13, he inspired the world with his calm determination in the face of challenge. The missions he helped make possible and the countless visitors who have been inspired by his story ensure that his legacy will endure."

Visit and Remember

Guests at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex can continue to connect with Captain Lovell’s legacy.

At the Apollo/Saturn V Center, visitors can experience Captain Lovell’s voiceover in the Firing Room theater and interact with his stories via a holotube exhibit.

An Icon of the "Successful Failure"

Lovell's legacy is forever cemented by the harrowing and ultimately triumphant Apollo 13 mission, often called NASA's most "successful failure."

While the movie popularized the line "Houston, we have a problem," Lovell's actual, calmer transmission after the explosion was, "Houston, we've had a problem."

The mission's primary objective—a lunar landing at the Fra Mauro formation—was abandoned. The crew was forced to power down the Command Module Odyssey and use the Lunar Module Aquarius as a makeshift "lifeboat" for survival.

and use the Lunar Module as a makeshift "lifeboat" for survival. One of the most famous examples of mission control's ingenuity was solving the problem of rising carbon dioxide levels. Engineers on the ground devised a way to fit the Command Module's square CO₂ scrubber cartridges into the Lunar Module's round receptacles using only materials the astronauts had on board, like plastic bags, cardboard, and duct tape.

The original Command Module Pilot for the mission was Ken Mattingly. He was grounded just 72 hours before launch after being exposed to German measles (which he never contracted) and was replaced by his backup, Jack Swigert. Mattingly's work in the simulators on the ground was crucial in developing the power-up procedures that saved the crew.

The Apollo 13 mission became a powerful symbol of ingenuity, teamwork, and grace under pressure. The 1995 film Apollo 13, starring Tom Hanks as Jim Lovell, brought the dramatic story to a new generation and was praised for its technical accuracy.

