Kennedy Under the Stars Returns This August to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
Annual passholders will receive discounts on dining and merchandise.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will host its Kennedy Under the Stars event in August, commemorating the year 2000.
What’s Happening:
- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is hosting its Kennedy Under the Stars event on August 30th at 6:30 p.m., celebrating the year 2000.
- This exclusive after-hours gathering promises an evening of beloved attractions and a vibrant glow party.
- Attendees can enjoy illuminated experiences, including a video DJ from the early 2000s in the Rocket Garden, a techno dance party in NASA Central, Cosmic Glow Mini Golf under the Saturn 1B rocket, engaging science experiments from the STEAM Team, and lively entertainment in glowing lounge areas, all designed to immerse guests in the wonders of the cosmos.
- Guests are invited to explore the cosmos at the Ortega Observatory of Florida Tech, where advanced telescopes offer stunning views of celestial phenomena and intriguing insights.
- This stargazing event sparks wonder and curiosity for all ages, featuring interactions with seasoned NASA astronauts Ellen Ochoa and Mike Foreman throughout the evening.
- Many attractions at the visitor complex will remain open late and annual passholders will receive discounts on food and a 30 percent discount on retail items.
- Attendees are encouraged to wear space-themed attire, but face-concealing masks and weapon-like props are not permitted.
- Tickets for Kennedy Under the Stars are $65 plus tax per person, with complimentary parking provided.
- Note that entry does not include the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour or access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center.
What They’re Saying:
- Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: “Kennedy Under the Stars has grown into one of our most anticipated events, giving our guests the opportunity to explore immersive exhibits after hours, enjoy engaging entertainment, and the rare opportunity to mingle with astronauts.This event blends 2000s nostalgia with today’s cutting-edge space attractions, making it an unforgettable night celebrating the wonder of space exploration."
Kennedy Space Center Conservation Efforts:
- The Kennedy Space Center has a comprehensive environmental program focused on reducing its ecological footprint and promoting sustainability.
- This includes conservation efforts to prevent wetland degradation, clean up contaminated sites, and manage energy and water resources efficiently.
- Additionally, KSC is committed to protecting the Indian River Lagoon and its nearby shorelines.
While in Town:
- Visitors can have the opportunity to unwind at nearby Cocoa Beach or engage in hiking and birdwatching at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.
- These destinations provide a refreshing and enjoyable complement to a trip centered on space exploration.
More On Kennedy Space Center:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com