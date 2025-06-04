Explore the Cosmos: Kennedy Space Center's Summer Lineup Revealed
Get ready for a fun summer of events at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor complex.
This summer, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex invites guests to explore the history and future of space exploration with lots of exciting events set to take place.
What’s Happening:
- From June to August, visitors can enjoy significant savings, exciting events, and unique experiences while discovering the wonders of the universe.
- From June 2 to August 17, guests can enjoy a $10 discount on regular one-day adult or child admission with the purchase of a $20 meal voucher for Orbit Cafe and Moonrock Cafe.
- Tickets can be pre-purchased through the Call Center and online during this period and must be redeemed by December 14, 2025.
Adventures:
Astronaut Week: June 9–15
- During Astronaut Week at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, guests can participate in various astronaut-themed activities.
- Highlights include prize-winning Astronaut Trivia and Bingo, as well as hands-on activities for children under the Space Shuttle Atlantis.
- Each day features the Astronaut Encounter, where participants hear inspiring stories from space travelers and can take selfies and get autographs.
- All events are included with admission.
July Fourth Weekend Activities: July 4–7
- At the Atlantis Pavilion celebrate Independence Day with traditional games like mini golf, cornhole, and an oversized Four-in-a-Row.
Moon Fest/Vintage Chic Days: July 18–20
- Celebrate the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing with nostalgia.
- Apollo 11 launched on July 16, 1969, landed on the moon on July 20, and returned to Earth on July 24.
- To celebrate this historic mission, Moon Fest 2025 invites guests to wear vintage attire from July 18 to 20.
- This includes:
- Performances by The Vocalists, a period acapella group, and Astro and Orbit, a space comedy duo
- “Apollo to Artemis" presentations from a Visitor Complex expert
- An Apollo 11 short film
- Photo ops with the lunar rover at Apollo/Saturn V Center
- Crafts for kids, such as creating tin foil hats and splashdown capsules
Discovery Day: July 26
- Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the STS-114 mission, which marked the shuttle program's return to space.
- Hear from astronauts Mike Mullane, Bruce Melnick, William “Bill" Shepherd, and Tony Antonelli, who were part of the Space Shuttle Discovery crew.
- Explore the history of the Shuttle Program at the Atlantis exhibit.
Aviation Weekend: August 1–3
- Explore the captivating world of aeronautics beneath the Space Shuttle Atlantis during Aviation Weekend.
- Attendees can interact with engineers, designers, and pilots; personalize NASA aircraft through coloring activities; and take photos at a special booth for aspiring pilots.
- From August 1-8, the IMAX theater will also screen “Blue Angels 3D" daily.
- Join the fun for Tales from the Flight Deck, a panel discussion with astronauts and pilots sharing career insights. Attendees can ask questions and take photos afterwards.
- Enjoy a solar-powered DJ block party outside Space Shuttle Atlantis, with games and music from noon to 4 p.m. daily.
Kennedy Under the Stars: August 30, 6:30–10 p.m.
- Kennedy Under the Stars, an enchanting after-hours event at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will return on August 30, 2025.
- To celebrate the end of summer, it will evoke nostalgia by revisiting the year 2000.
- Several key attractions in the visitor complex will remain open.
- Tickets go on sale June 5 for $65 plus tax, applicable to all ages.
- This includes:
- Video DJ in the Rocket Garden, featuring the best early 2000s music videos
- Techno DJ dance party that will light up NASA Central
- Cosmic Glow Miniature Golf beneath the massive Saturn 1B rocket
- Multisensory science experiments with the innovative STEAM Team
- Glowing bar and lounge areas
- The chance to mingle with veteran NASA astronauts
- Live entertainment throughout the night
- Visitors can explore the cosmos at Florida Tech's Ortega Observatory, where advanced telescopes provide stunning views of celestial phenomena.
Kennedy Space Center Fun Facts:
- Covering an expansive 219 square miles, the Kennedy Space Center is larger than San Francisco.
- Recognized as one of the world's largest spaceports, it is equipped with a variety of launch pads, testing facilities, and research centers.
- A standout feature of KSC is Launch Complex 39, originally built for the Apollo program, which now serves both the Artemis missions and a range of private spaceflight projects.
More On Kennedy Space Center:
