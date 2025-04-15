StemRad Test Model From Artemis 1 Now On Display at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
The display includes Zohar’s AstroRad Vest and 16th layer.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has launched a new StemRad exhibit at Gateway, featuring a real radiation test model from Artemis 1, known as Zohar.
What’s Happening:
- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has recently unveiled a new StemRad exhibit at Gateway, featuring an authentic radiation test model from Artemis 1 known as Zohar.
- This human-like model, termed a "phantom," is made from materials that mimic human traits.
- The exhibit highlights Zohar's AstroRad Vest along with its 16th layer.
- During the Artemis I mission, Zohar wore the AstroRad vest for radiation protection, while her twin, Helga, stayed alongside her without the vest.
- The data collected from the AstroRad vest demonstrates its capability to shield astronauts on the Orion spacecraft from approximately 60 percent of harmful radiation during a solar storm, which involves a sudden emission of particles, energy, magnetic fields, and materials from the Sun into the solar system.
- Helga and Zohar, engineered with 38 layers and made from 9 different materials that mimic human tissue, allow researchers to study the body's reaction to radiation.
- Significantly, the 16th layer of Zohar incorporates elements such as soft tissue, bones, cartilage, the spinal cord, and lungs. Each layer is equipped with numerous small sensors that monitored radiation exposure throughout the Artemis 1 mission.
- Gateway is designed to evolve with the latest developments in space exploration, allowing visitors to participate in genuine experiences, including newly showcased artifacts that have been sent into space.
More Park Related Articles:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com