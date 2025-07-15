Kennedy Space Center Launches Summer Florida Resident Ticket Deal

The offer is available from July 2 to September 13, 2025.

Florida residents can grab a stellar deal on admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with a new limited-time offer!

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a special promotion for Florida residents, providing an out-of-this-world opportunity to explore the wonders of space.

The Florida-Four pack

This offer is valid for purchases made between now and September 13th, 2025.

The last day to use these promotional tickets is September 13, 2025.

To purchase, a Florida billing zip code is required.

Accepted proof of residence includes, but is not limited to, a valid Florida Driver’s License or a utility bill.

There's a limit of three (3) promotional packages per transaction, which includes a total of twelve (12) admission tickets.

Please note, this offer cannot be combined with any other discount, special ticketed event, or rocket launch packages.

You can also purchase these Florida Four-Pack tickets in person at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Will Call office, located right before the security gates.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is celebrating space history this summer with Moon Fest/Vintage Chic Days from July 18–20, commemorating the Apollo 11 moon landing with vintage attire, period performances, and educational presentations.

Following this, Discovery Day on July 26 marks the 20th anniversary of the STS-114 mission with astronaut appearances, leading into Aviation Weekend from August 1–3, featuring interactions with aerospace experts and special film screenings.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers an immersive journey through the past, present, and future of space exploration, featuring authentic spacecraft, historic launch sites, astronaut encounters, and thrilling simulators.

