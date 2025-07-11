Photos / Video: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Launches The Gantry at LC-39 Interactive Exhibit

Anyone living in or visiting Central Florida who is interested in NASA’s space program is going to want to visit the new The Gantry at LC-39 exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which was unveiled this week with Laughing Place’s Florida reporter Jeremiah Good in attendance.

What’s happening:

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has officially opened its new The Gantry at LC-39 exhibit, which reimagines the historic Launch Complex 39 gantry with an interactive experience.

Watch The Gantry at LC-39 introduction at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex:

During his visit this week, Jeremiah heard from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Chief Operating Officer Therrin Protze all about this project, and you can watch his introduction in the video above.

The intent of this exhibit is to showcase LC-39’s location within a national wildlife refuge, “highlighting the ultimate blend of humankind’s significant achievements and the beauty of planet Earth."

Guests can access The Gantry at LC-39 via the Kennedy Space Center bus tour.

Another feature of the exhibit is a 360° view of Kennedy Space Center and active launch pads.

Other highlights include the Earth Information Center, Rocket Build Interactive, Launch Viewing Area, Interactive Exhibits, Test Fire Simulation, Shaded Courtyard with Animal Play Sculptures, and an Outdoor Dining Area.

What they’re saying:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Chief Operating Officer Therrin Protze: “This has been a long project in the making. Obviously with the beautiful scenery that we have– not only with the rockets, but we also have a lot of nature– so we decided to bring our nature and technology and all the information that we shared at the main complex here, because it’s perfect where it sits. But then how do you make it fun while you learn about nature? Well, you create areas and then learn about the turtles, the alligators, all the other beautiful creatures that are here on the wildlife refuge that is Kennedy Space Center."

During his visit, Jeremiah was also able to check out some of the merchandise available at this location.

The Gantry at LC-39 is now open at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. For additional information, be sure to visit the destination’s official website.

