Previews and Grand Opening of Montezooma: The Forbidden Fortress Delayed at Knott's Berry Farm
Sadly, this coaster just can't catch a break!
The much-delayed reimagined coaster, Montezooma: The Forbidden Fortress, has been delayed once again at Knott's Berry Farm.
What's Happening:
- Originally titled Montezooma's Revenge, the coaster originally debuted back in 1978 at the park – a Schwarzkopf flywheel-launched shuttle loop coaster that had even been designated as a historic landmark as the last operating ride of its kind in the U.S., and the longest to remain standing in its original location.
- The ride closed in 2022, when the reimagined version of the attraction was announced to open in 2023. Since 2022 though, the coaster had sat partially disassembled for years.
- This year, we finally began to see some changes, including the rebuilding of the coaster track, new trains and some new theming – all adding up to a $20 million dollar investment.
- However, the official public opening for the attraction that was planned for Monday, July 20 has been postponed indefinitely, according to the OC Register.
- Knott’s had planned to host a media event on Monday with a public opening to follow — but those plans have been put on hold so maintenance and operations crews can address a few additional details.
- The good news is that this delay is only expected to be a few days, rather than weeks or months.
- The new attraction is set to include randomized launch sequences using a new electromagnetic Linear Synchronous Motor launch system, and was slated to be part of the reimagining of the park's Fiesta Village – though that debuted in May of 2023 while Montezooma: The Forbidden Fortress remained shuttered.
- Some Knott's employees have had the chance to preview the new coaster while production crews filmed for a television commercial.
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