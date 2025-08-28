Phantom Theater Resurrected: A Kings Island Classic to Return in 2026
A beloved Kings Island classic is returning next year with a modern twist.
A beloved former attraction at Kings Island in Ohio is making a comeback, as Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare will make its debut next spring.
What’s Happening:
- In 1992, Kings Island debuted a dark ride in the vein of The Haunted Mansion at the Disney Parks, but with its own unique twist – Phantom Theater. This beloved ride stuck around at the park for 10 years, closing in 2002 to be transformed into a Scooby Doo-themed shooting dark ride, which today is known as Boo Blasters on Boo Hill.
- Things are coming full circle, as Boo Blasters on Boo Hill is closing after Monday, September 1st to make way for Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, which takes the stage in April 2026.
- The quirky characters and story beats from the original Phantom Theater will return, enhanced with modern technology, enhanced scenic elements and expanded storytelling.
- The comedic and fast-paced family adventure begins with a dark and stormy night, setting the tone for the grand (and ghostly) re-opening of the haunted Phantom Theater. Inside, a long-awaited performance by Maestro, the theater’s resident organist, is set to begin. During the storm, a lightning strike unleashes the ghost notes – mischievous musical spirits that wreak havoc across the theater – from Maestro’s mighty pipe organ.
- With the help of head usher No Legs Larry, guests will take on the role of a member of his team and ride in “enchanted opera boxes," utilizing special spellbound flashlights to capture and return the ghost notes to the organ so the performance can begin on time.
- Along the way, the enchanted opera boxes travel through fully built dimensional scenes, including backstage areas, haunted hallways, dressing rooms and a fiery boiler room as they meet other performers who are ready to take the stage.
- From animatronic forms of Houdelini and The Great Garbanzo to Hilda Bovine and Lionel Burymore, the Phantom Theater’s beloved crew returns, getting caught in the chaos while guests simultaneously search for the ghost notes. New surprises await guests around every corner, including the introduction of Arpeggio, Maestro’s furry feline friend.
- Sally Dark Rides is bringing this updated attraction to life, with a total of 26 interactive scenes chock-full of Easter eggs, concluding with a grand on-stage musical finale with all cast members.
- Get ready for the opening of Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare next year by watching a full POV ride-through of the original attraction, uploaded to Kings Island’s official YouTube a couple of years ago:
What They’re Saying:
- Tony Carovillano, park manager of Kings Island: “Families who have visited Kings Island will remember how special the original Phantom Theater was, and they’ve always wanted it to return. While paying homage to the original ride, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare’s modern and advanced features will help create new memories and stories for all who take their seat inside this amazing experience."
