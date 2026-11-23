Run Dollywood Expands to Three Weekends in 2027
The race series returns with spring, fall and Christmas events, including the long-running Light the Way 5K.
Run Dollywood will return for three weekends in 2027, with the long-running Light the Way 5K joining the series as part of a new Christmas race weekend.
What's Happening:
- Following its successful 2026 debut, Run Dollywood has scheduled spring, fall and Christmas events for 2027.
- The three weekends are:
- Spring: April 23–25 – The lineup includes a 5K, 10K, half marathon and Kids Fun Run.
- Fall: September 24–26 – The races take place during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, when the park features pumpkins and Great Pumpkin LumiNights.
- Christmas: November 12–14 – The 15th annual Light the Way 5K opens the weekend on Friday, followed by a 10K and half marathon. The holiday course will wind through Dollywood during Smoky Mountain Christmas, with its more than 6 million lights.
- Although it has been running for 15 years now, the Light the Way 5K will become a Run Dollywood series event.
- Light the Way benefits Keep Sevier Beautiful and Share It Forward, Dollywood’s employee assistance program.
- The spring race schedule is:
- Friday, April 23: 5K at 7:30 a.m. EDT
- Saturday, April 24: 10K at 5:30 a.m. EDT and Kids Fun Run at 8:15 a.m. EDT
- Sunday, April 25: Half marathon at 5:30 a.m. EDT
- Spring participants who register for the Butterfly Challenge and complete the 5K, 10K and half marathon earn an additional challenge medal.
- Dollywood also lists a fall challenge for runners completing all three distances.
- For spring, a theme park ticket is not required to run; however, race-only registration does not include park admission. Packages with two-day admission are also available.
What They're Saying:
- Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President: “Dollywood has always been about creating experiences that bring people together, and we found during the 2026 event that Run Dollywood has allowed us another opportunity to do exactly that. Whether someone is taking on their first race, working toward a personal goal or simply looking for a fun way to spend time with family and friends, we want these weekends to be the ones they circle on their calendar. I look forward to lacing up and seeing them on the course myself.”
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Returns for 2026:
- Running now through January 3, 2027, Smoky Mountain Christmas fills the theme park with more than 6 million lights, holiday entertainment, and seasonal food.
- Guests can enjoy nightly snowfall in Wildwood Grove, festive light displays, and returning holiday shows, including Christmas in the Smokies.
- Additional offerings include visits and breakfast with Santa, seasonal food and drinks, and holiday activities at Dollywood’s resorts.
- Weather depending, most attractions run during the festival, offering a view from above of the festive lights and decor.
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