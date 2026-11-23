Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President: “Dollywood has always been about creating experiences that bring people together, and we found during the 2026 event that Run Dollywood has allowed us another opportunity to do exactly that. Whether someone is taking on their first race, working toward a personal goal or simply looking for a fun way to spend time with family and friends, we want these weekends to be the ones they circle on their calendar. I look forward to lacing up and seeing them on the course myself.”