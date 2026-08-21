Photos/Video: Special "Scream & Sweat" Event Introduces the Horrors of SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream This Year

I don't know how much sweating will happen, we heard no "oldies."

SeaWorld Orlando’s award-winning Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, returns for its sixth year on select nights from September 11 through October 31 this year, unleashing its most intense and immersive experience yet.

This year’s event will feature five haunted houses, six scare zones, five themed bars, and two electrifying live shows. Leading this year’s lineup is the all-new haunted house, "Everything Must Stay." For six years,one suburban home has sat unsold. Every open house ends the same way: terrified buyers fleeing from things they can’t explain. Step inside and discover why. Unseen forces awaken as you’re trapped in the worst showing imaginable... where one thing becomes terrifyingly clear: Everything Must Stay.

As darkness falls, the park transforms into a fully immersive nightmare where sinister surprises lurk around every corner, some of which we got to see at a special reveal event, dubbed "Scream & Sweat." The special showcase featured a number of the characters and horrors we can expect to see during this year's event, and you can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Along with a preview of the entertainment and scares that await at this year's event, we also get to see a number of special menu items that will be available throughout Howl-O-Scream this year.

Additionally, we got to see a number of special merchandise items that can be found at select retail locations throughout the park this year, some with highly stylized-graphics channel an old comic feel.

With the embracing of IP this year at Howl-O-Scream with the inclusion of I Know What You Did Last Summer, you will also find a selection of merchandise celebrating the film franchise.

Other merch focuses on the event line-up and the original characters that can be found at Howl-O-Scream - like Havoc.

During Howl-O-Scream, guests can also experience SeaWorld Orlando’s thrill rides under the cover of darkness, with favorites including Mako, Ice Breaker, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster and Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice - all of which will be operating during the event.