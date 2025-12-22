SeaWorld Orlando Mourns the Passing of Beloved Orca Katina

SeaWorld has shared the sad news of the passing of killer whale Katina.

One of SeaWorld Orlando's beloved killer whales, Katina, has passed away.

What's Happening:

Through a social media post, SeaWorld Orlando announced that the 50-year-old killer whale, Katina, had passed away. This came after Katina's health had begun to significantly decline as she entered her geriatric years.

Over the last several weeks, SeaWorld's animal care and medical teams have worked around the clock to closely monitor her declining health and as her condition worsened, the decision was made to prioritize her comfort and welfare. She passed away while surrounded by animal care and medical teams who have worked closely with her for nearly 40 years.

Katina had a big personality, including being known for her tendency to stick her tongue out and enjoying the “speed swim” to create a cyclone of water.

According to quotes obtained by the Orlando Sentinel from PETA, Katina was the 46th orca to die while in the care of SeaWorld, including four of her offspring.

PETA said Katina was originally removed from the wild in 1978 when only 2 years old off the coast of Iceland, and was one of only three remaining orcas that were captured in the wild still at one of SeaWorld’s parks.

Katina was the only one of those at the Orlando location.

You can read SeaWorld's full statement on the passing of Katina below.

SeaWorld's Statement:

"Our SeaWorld family is mourning the loss of one of our beloved killer whales, Katina. Katina was 50 years old, and her health had begun to significantly decline as she entered her geriatric years. Over the last several weeks, our animal care and medical teams have worked around the clock to closely monitor her declining health and as her condition worsened, the decision was made to prioritize her comfort and welfare. Despite everyone’s extraordinary efforts, she passed away while surrounded by animal care and medical teams who have worked closely with her for nearly 40 years.

Katina had a big personality, including being known for her tendency to stick her tongue out and enjoying the “speed swim” to create a cyclone of water.

For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species. This is an incredibly difficult time for those who knew and loved Katina. We appreciate the support of the community as we grieve her loss together with her loyal fans everywhere."