SeaWorld Orlando's Spooktacular Returns for 2025 with a New Pumpkin Star

The kid-friendly event takes place on select dates from Saturday, August 30th through Sunday, November 2nd, 2025.

The littlest fans of spooky happenings can have an absolute blast at SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular, with offerings such as trick-or-treating, dance parties, the ability to meet a mermaid, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Spooktacular is set to transform SeaWorld Orlando into the ultimate Halloween destination for families on select dates from August 30th through November 2nd, 2025.

Included with park admission, the event invites children and families to dress up, explore immersive trails, and discover new things to do.

New this year, guests can meet with the incredible Spookley the Square Pumpkin and partake in crafts and scavenger hunts, in addition to a number of returning favorites.

If you’re looking for something a bit more terrifying, then you might want to get a ticket to Howl-O-Scream

Below, find out all of the spooky fun that awaits you and your little ones during Spooktacular!

Highlights of SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular 2025:

Trick-or-Treat Trail – Guests can collect delicious goodies at 12 candy stations throughout the park. This year’s Trick-or-Treat Trail also features a brand-new collection of reusable bags with fresh designs created exclusively for the 2025 season. Guests can choose from playful Sesame Street characters or SeaWorld’s own animal friends, while Pass Members have access to a limited-edition “skull bag" available only at Flamingo Gifts. Guests must purchase a bag to participate in trick-or-treating.

