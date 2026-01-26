SeaWorld San Diego Announces Most Expansive Lunar New Year Celebration Yet

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with three weeks of festivities.

The Disneyland Resort isn't the only place on the west coast where you can celebrate the Lunar New Year, as SeaWorld San Diego has announced plans for their Lunar New Year offerings next month.

What's Happening:

Visitors to SeaWorld San Diego are invited to step into a world of color, culture, and celebration, as lanterns glow and rhythmic drums fill the air for the Lunar New Year.

This year is set to be the most expansive Lunar New Year celebration yet, extending to three weeks for the first time as SeaWorld transforms with the sights, sounds, and flavors inspired by variety of East Asian cultural traditions.

Included with park admission and free for Pass Members, Lunar New Year at SeaWorld San Diego runs on select dates from January 31 through February 16, offering an immersive experience that blends tradition, entertainment, and festive cuisine.

The celebration honors the Year of the Horse, a symbol in the Chinese zodiac traditionally associated with movement, vitality, and new beginnings. Throughout the festival, these themes are reflected through festive décor, live performances, and interactive experiences designed to welcome the new year and bring communities together in celebration.

A festive selection of culturally-inspired food and drinks are available, such as Pork Belly Bao, Beef Chow Mein, Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, and Wonton Soup, plus sweet treats such as Mango Pudding and Brick Toast. Beverage options include Kirin beer, Bivouac Pear Cider, and the signature Orange Blossom Cocktail for a delicious way to ring in the season.

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with festive Lunar New Year photo ops in the festival area, including a themed zodiac display perfect for capturing memories of the season.

As part of the new year tradition, traditional red envelopes symbolizing good luck, prosperity and blessings, will be distributed to guests between cultural presentations in Garden Gate Plaza.

Of course, the celebration will hit a crescendo with exciting new and returning entertainment: Taiko Drumming – Experience the captivating energy of traditional Japanese Taiko drumming with La Jolla Taiko. This talented group blends classical taiko rhythms with global and contemporary influences, creating a mesmerizing performance where heritage meets innovation. Lion Dancers – Visitors will be immersed in the vibrant tradition of lion and dragon dancing during a colorful and high-energy spectacle from Three Treasures Cultural Arts Society bringing the spirit of the Lunar New Year to life.



Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Diego:

For much of the same time period, SeaWorld San Diego will also be celebrating Mardi Gras on select dates from January 24 through February 22.

As San Diego’s only family-friendly Mardi Gras event, it features New Orleans–inspired entertainment, lively parades, interactive performers, and bold Cajun cuisine.

Guests can enjoy a French Quarter vibes with jazz music and nighttime spectacles that bring the festivities to life.

Check out our dedicated post for more details.