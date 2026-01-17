Joyeux Carnaval! SeaWorld San Diego Announces 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration
Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Did someone say fat Tuesday? SeaWorld San Diego is inviting guests to a spectacular Mardi Gras celebration this winter, filled with food, fanfare, and fun!
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego hosts a vibrant, family-friendly Mardi Gras celebration on select dates from January 24 through February 22.
- As San Diego’s only family-friendly Mardi Gras event, it features New Orleans–inspired entertainment, lively parades, interactive performers, and bold Cajun cuisine.
- Guests can enjoy a French Quarter vibes with jazz music and nighttime spectacles that bring the festivities to life.
- The celebration is included with park admission and free for Pass Members.
- The event includes several new and returning offerings, including:
- NEW Live DJ, Ukulele Jesters & Fire Dance – Wild Arctic Plaza features a live DJ, the all-new Ukulele Jesters, and festive food and drinks throughout the day. At night, an exciting fire dance brings energy to the plaza.
- NEW Royal Mardi Gras Parade – A colorful parade with floats, the No Bad News jazz band, singers, dancers, jesters, and nonstop Mardi Gras fun.
- Live Music – Enjoy New Orleans and Mardi Gras-style music from the No Bad News jazz band at SkyTower Lawn.
- Mardi Gras Performers & Activities – Visit the SkyTower stage area to see SeaWorld performers in festive costumes and enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the day.
- Tunnel of Lights – Walk through a music-activated tunnel with over 5,000 colorful Mardi Gras lights, perfect for photos.
- NEW Mardi Gras Food – Enjoy Cajun favorites like jambalaya, po’boys, gumbo, and beignets at SkyTower Lawn and Wild Arctic Plaza on event dates.
- NEW Mardi Gras Drinks – Sip New Orleans–inspired cocktails and beers, including hurricanes, mint juleps, frozen margaritas, and a French 75, plus hot chicory coffee.
- Mardi Gras Food & Beverage Sampler – Choose a 5-item sampler for $40 or a 10-item sampler for $60. Pass Members can get 12 samples for the price of 10 during Mardi Gras.
- Mardi Gras will be available on weekends from January 24th and February 22nd, including Friday, February 13th, and Monday, February 16th.
- To purchase tickets, visit the official SeaWorld San Diego website.
After Mardi Gras Fun:
- For those who can’t make it out to SeaWorld San Diego for their Mardi Gras event, this Spring and Summer, guests will be able to enjoy an exciting lineup of musical artists for their 2026 Concert Series.
- Kicking off on March 14th, fans will be able to enjoy a selection of performances through August 29th.
- These include:
- Seven Seas Food Festival Concerts
- March 14 – Fitz and the Tantrums
- March 21 – The Band Perry
- April 18 – To Be Announced
- April 25 – Phillip Phillips
- Summer Spectacular Concert Series
- June 6 – Ying Yang Twins
- June 13 – To Be Announced
- June 20 – Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boys
- June 27 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO)
- July 11 – E-40
- July 18 – To Be Announced
- July 25 – Soulja Boy & Paul Wall
- Aug. 1 – Jordin Sparks
- Aug. 8 – Too Short & Warren G
- Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ
- Aug. 15 – Saliva
- Aug. 22 – Uncle Kracker
- Aug. 29 – Skillet
- Seven Seas Food Festival Concerts
