Go Behind the Scenes at SeaWorld San Diego During Inside Look 2026

Ever wondered what happens after a rescued animal arrives at SeaWorld San Diego, or what it takes to care for some of the ocean’s most incredible species? This January, guests are invited to step beyond the surface and into the heart of marine rescue, conservation, and animal care during Inside Look 2026.

What’s Happening:

Returning for a limited time, Inside Look 2026 offers an immersive, behind-the-scenes experience that brings guests closer than ever to the dedicated professionals and remarkable animals that call SeaWorld San Diego home. Taking place across two exciting January weekends, January 10-11 and January 17-19, this special event combines returning fan-favorite talks with an expanded lineup of all-new presentations, interactive experiences, and exclusive access you won’t find any other time of year.

From meeting the SeaWorld Rescue Team to learning directly from aquarists, veterinarians, and trainers, Inside Look 2026 shines a spotlight on the powerful connections between animals and the experts who care for them, all while inspiring guests to learn more about conservation and marine life protection.

This year’s Inside Look introduces an exciting slate of brand-new offerings designed to give guests deeper insight into SeaWorld’s rescue and research efforts.

One of the most anticipated additions is the all-new visit to Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute. Guests can take a scenic ride on the Bayside Skyride to the Institute, where scientific research experts will share how their work helps conserve and renew marine life for a healthier planet. The guided stop lasts approximately 15 minutes and runs from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Inside Look event dates before guests return to the park via the Skyride.

At Rescue Plaza, guests can meet the SeaWorld Rescue Team during a hands-on, interactive experience running from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Here, visitors will have the opportunity to speak with animal care professionals, veterinarians, and lab technicians who provide life-saving care to rescued animals year-round.

Families won’t want to miss Rescue Pals!, debuting at the Rescue Jr. Stage. This fun, educational presentation introduces Conservation Ambassadors while highlighting SeaWorld’s rescue and animal care mission. Guests will even get to see unique species up close, including Spike the alligator and Tater Tot the capybara.

Shark fans can dive deeper during Meet Our Shark Specialists, where SeaWorld experts will share how they’re preparing for the arrival of 11 shark species, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark, ahead of the all-new Shark Encounter opening Spring 2026.

Additional all-new presentations include Jewels of the Sea - Aquarist Talk, an elegant exploration of jellyfish inside the Medusa Gallery, and the Inside Look Orca Trainer Talk, offering a rare glimpse into the bond between trainers and SeaWorld’s majestic orcas at Orca Amphitheater.

Alongside new experiences, Inside Look 2026 also welcomes back several beloved guest-favorite talks and activations.

Inside Look Connections on the SkyTower Lawn showcases local conservation organizations throughout the day, while popular animal talks, including Otter Trainer Talk, Penguin Keeper Talk, Dolphin Trainer Talk, and Sea Lion Trainer Talk, offer fascinating insights into animal behavior, training, and care.

Guests can also enjoy Inside Turtle Reef, where zoological scuba divers interact with turtles while educators engage visitors with fun facts, games, and Q&A sessions.

To make the experience even more interactive, guests can pick up an Inside Look Passport at the front of the park. Visiting select Inside Look locations earns special stamps, and once completed, guests can return the passport to The Whale Shop to receive a special prize (while supplies last).





