Trouble at United Parks & Resorts: Rollator Walker Ban Sparks Federal Investigation Against SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa, and Aquatica Orlando

The ban went into affect earlier this month.

A recent change in policy at several United Parks & Resort locations has led to a federal investigation to determine whether SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa, and Aquatica Orlando are violating the ADA.

What’s Happening:

It is not uncommon to see theme parks make changes about what is allowed inside their parks, but a recent ban of rollator walkers at Busch Gardens Tampa, SeaWorld Orlando, and Aquatica Orlando was met with public outcry.

Well, now, the United Parks & Resort destinations are facing more than just backlash, as the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida have launched an investigation into the policy change to determine whether it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Rollator walkers, which feature wheels and are designed to allow users to sit in, offer support for those who cannot stand for long periods but are still able to walk with the assistance of the walker.

The investigation is looking into whether the ban violates Title III of the ADA, which prohibits businesses from discriminating against those with disabilities.

The ban would require guests who need the multi-purpose function of the rollator walker to use inappropriate mobility devices, some of which would need to be rented from the park.

The case is set to be handled by trial Attorney David K. Gardner from the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra N. Karahalios from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The Justice Department is also urging those that feel they’ve experienced disability discrimination by United Parks & Resorts to file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division online or by phone at the department's ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301.

What They’re Saying:

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division: “The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks. We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no guest is denied access or charged more because of a disability.”

“The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks. We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no guest is denied access or charged more because of a disability.” U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida: “Every year, millions of people from around the world travel to Florida to visit our theme parks. No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all individuals with disabilities are guaranteed their rights under the ADA.”

Read More United Parks & Entertainment:

Fan Favorite Classic Coaster Kumba Finally Set to Reopen at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay