A New SeaWorld San Diego Master Plan Means at Least One Big Change is Coming

Fireworks are likely to be rare or nonexistent at SeaWorld San Diego in the future.

After several years of delays, a new master plan for SeaWorld San Diego has been officially approved by the city. While that plan doesn't tell us much about what we might be in store for as far as future attractions go, it does indicate that one thing will likely be going away soon: fireworks.

What's Happening:

The San Diego Union Tribune reports that the San Diego city council has officially approved a brand new master plan for the park.

It's been almost a decade since work began on the new master plan, but the global pandemic, followed by a legal battle between SeaWorld and the city of San Diego, which has since been settled, resulted in the plan's approval being delayed.

Most of the potential changes to the park are carried over from the previous master plan, including a 300-room SeaWorld-branded hotel as well as a special events center, parking garage, and transit station.

One element that wasn't part of the master plan, but was part of the city's approval, was a requirement that SeaWorld substantially reduce fireworks shows at the park.

The absence of fireworks is believed to have already had a positive impact on wildlife and water quality in Mission Bay.

This is something that SeaWorld San Diego has already been working toward. The park only ran pyrotechnic fireworks on July 4th during this past summer.

SeaWorld has petitioned for approval to run over 100 15-minute-long drone shows per year in the future.

At this point, SeaWorld is not being required to end fireworks shows entirely, nor have they committed to doing so. Therefore, fireworks aren't entirely off the table for the future, but it does appear the plan is to make drones the go-to option for nighttime entertainment going forward.

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