SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Retain American Humane Certification

Over the years, SeaWorld Orlando has become known for its roller coasters more than anything else, but its roots as an aquatic animal park are still there and still a key part of its identity. For that reason, those animals must be treated well, and guests can be assured that's the case due to an independent certification that both SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica have retained for the last several years.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld has announced that both SeaWorld Orlando and the Aquatica water park have renewed their American Humane Certification.

The program was launched in 2000 by the American Humane Society as a way to measure the humane treatment of farm and zoo animals.

SeaWorld Orlando has held the certification since 2018. Aquatica has held it since 2020.

A critical eye was turned toward SeaWorld back in 2013 due to the documentary film Blackfish, which accused the park of mistreating orcas in its care.

While SeaWorld took issue with the documentary, believing much of it was inaccurate, the public perception of the park was clearly damaged as a result.

It makes certifications like this important, as it shows the public that an independent group concerned with animal welfare has reviewed the state of things in the park.

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