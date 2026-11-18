Silver Dollar City and MACK Rides Unveil Miner's Mountain Express Train at IAAPA Expo
Miner’s Mountain Express opens at Silver Dollar City in Spring 2027.
The coaster train reveals from the 2026 IAAPA Expo continue, as Silver Dollar City and MACK Rides jointly revealed the trains for the new roller coaster, Miner's Mountain Express.
What's Happening:
- Silver Dollar City President Brad Thomas and MACK Rides CEO Christian von Elverfeldt took the stage at IAAPA this year to talk about the new coaster coming to Silver Dollar City in 2027, Miner's Mountain Express.
- After talking about the new attraction, the big moment came when the mine car-inspired coaster vehicle was unveiled to industry professionals and coaster fans.
- You can see said moment for yourself in our video below.
More on Miner's Mountain Express:
- Inspired by a true Ozarks story, the attraction will take families on an expedition through the history and mystery behind the creation of Silver Dollar City.
- Guests will board runaway mine cars and race across Daredevil Pass, dodging boulders, navigating rugged Ozarks terrain and plunging past a flooded mine shaft while searching for a lost entrance to Marvel Cave.
- The attraction is inspired by the real Marble Cave Mining Company, which operated on the site in the 1880s. The cave was later renamed Marvel Cave after prospectors discovered there was no marble.
- The coaster will feature:
- A 3-minute, 18-second ride time
- Two lift hills
- 15 airtime moments, the most of any coaster at Silver Dollar City
- A minimum height of 39 inches when accompanied by a supervising companion
- Miner’s Mountain Express opens in Spring 2027.
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