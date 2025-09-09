The Welcome Wagon Rolls In: Parking Lot Transportation Gets a Pioneer Makeover at Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City has partnered with O'Reilly Auto Parts to give their transportation fleet an 1880s makeover.
Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts to create what they call the first-ever “Theme Park Transit Department."
What’s Happening:
- Two Ozark originals are partnering together for a rather interesting new project, which will see O’Reilly Auto Parts sponsor new parking transportation vehicles at Silver Dollar City.
- The new “Theme Park Transit Department" will add a touch of pioneer spirit to guests’ arrival experience, reimagining the park’s transportation fleet to reflect the spirit of both brands.
- Three themed vehicle types—the Stagecoach, the Carriage and the Welcome Wagon—will transport guests to and from their personal vehicles. Together, they’ll immerse visitors in the charm of an 1880s mining village while continuing Silver Dollar City’s proud tradition of offering free parking in an industry where paid parking is becoming the norm.
- The Stagecoach and Carriages look to be re-skinned buses, while the Welcome Wagon gives a fun new vibe to the parking tram.
- The new transportation offerings will roll out in phases, with the Stagecoach expected to begin making rounds at Silver Dollar City this fall.
- Meanwhile, O’Reilly Auto Parts’ O’Rewards members will gain access to new rewards from Silver Dollar City as soon as today.
What They’re Saying:
- Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts: “This is more than a sponsorship, it’s a partnership between two brands rooted in the Ozarks. Just as O’Reilly Auto Parts has served generations of families with reliability and care, Silver Dollar City has welcomed millions with hospitality rooted in tradition. Together, we’re creating a one-of-a-kind way for guests to begin their adventure the moment they step onto our transit vehicles."
- Hugo Sanchez, Vice President of O’Reilly Auto Parts Advertising and Marketing: “Silver Dollar City is a beloved part of the Ozarks, and like us, they believe in delivering excellent customer service. We’re excited to help guests begin their day at the park with a ride that’s as special as the memories they’ll make inside. And, if the ride they’re driving home is in need of a part, accessory or free store service, we’ll be there to help with one location minutes away and many more along their route."
Expanding Further Into the Ozarks:
- Silver Dollar City is taking a big step towards becoming a fully-fledged resort like its sister property, Dollywood, with next year’s opening of the Silver Dollar City Resort.
- The new resort will offer 262 guest rooms, a full-service restaurant, 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, indoor and outdoor pools, stunning views of the Ozarks, and seamless access to Silver Dollar City and White Water.
- This project will be the largest investment in the company’s 65-year history when it debuts in late 2026.
- You can bet that these new vehicles, or maybe even a unique new version, will be used to transport guests to and from the resort too!
