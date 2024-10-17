The Heartland’s First Theme Park Resort — Silver Dollar City Resort to Open in Late 2026

The decade long development plan marks the largest investment in the company's 65 year history.

America’s #1 Theme Park has announced a new $500 million dollar investment project that will see the creation of the Heartland’s first theme park resort.

This is the largest investment in the company’s 65-year history.

Opening in late 2026, the Silver Dollar City Resort will mark the opening of the Branson, MO theme park's first hotel allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the adventurous charm of Silver Dollar City.

The new resort will offer 262 guest rooms, a full-service restaurant, 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, indoor and outdoor pools, stunning views of the Ozarks, and seamless access to Silver Dollar City and White Water.

Silver Dollar City will announce additional information about guest amenities, park privileges, room types, and group meeting spaces at a later date.

