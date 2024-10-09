Expanded Plaza, New Spring Festival and More Coming to Silver Dollar City in 2025

The Grand Exposition will more than double in size as it becomes The Plaza

A whole load of new fun is heading to Silver Dollar City next year for its 65th season – from a new spring festival to a drone show and live tree lighting.

What’s Happening:

Silver Dollar City, a theme park located in Branson, Missouri, has announced all of its additions for the 2025 season.

In addition to new entertainment throughout all of the park's seasons, 2025 will also see the expansion of The Grand Exposition into The Plaza, a new happening hub of fun and entertainment.

The redesigned space houses permanent shade structures, plus seating and a new entertainment stage and food booths. The Plaza will be the spot to catch dance parties, the new drone show and the new Christmas experience.

Children born in 2020 or 2021 will receive free admission to Silver Dollar City and White Water all season long with their Free Preschool Season Pass. Registration is required and opens on October 9th at SilverDollarCity.com

Meanwhile, 2024 passholders can renew their pass at a special sale price from October 9th – 31st. New season passes will then be available starting November 1st.

Below, we’ll take a look at what’s coming to Silver Dollar City for each seasonal festival in 2025.

Spring Exposition:

A brand-new festival comes to life with new experiences to explore. Join master gardeners as they demonstrate techniques in raised beds, then grab a partner for an old- fashioned hoedown with the new Kinfolk Bluegrass Band on our oversized dance floor.

Gaze up at the new Parasol Sky over Valley Road as pops of color stretch two stories overhead or stop and listen to the new Ragtime Piano Showman on the Gazebo.

The famed All That percussion dancers from America’s Got Talent will take the stage at the Opera House as part of the new Down-Home Clogging Jamboree.

will take the stage at the Opera House as part of the new Down-Home Clogging Jamboree. More musical treats are at Red Gold Heritage Hall’s new Fest House, which showcases cultures from around the country with three new bands playing traditional Cajun, Dixieland and Polka music.

The feast of America’s best eats includes jambalaya pasta, shrimp Po’boy sandwich, fried cheese curds, cornbread salad and an Ozarks’ fish fry.

Summertime Entertainment:

Get ready for the debut of Night Sky, an all-new drone and fireworks spectacular. More than 100 drones flying overhead will dance and light up to a carefully choreographed show, sharing the sky with dramatic bursts of fireworks to tell the story of an Ozarks summer night

Plus, a laugh-out-loud Wild West Comedy Stunt Show in Red Gold Heritage Hall features slapstick stunts that will leave you in stitches!

Another new, must-do with the family is the Silver Dollar Circus with world-class acrobats performing high-flying feats on teeterboards, spinning on Cyr wheels, hand balancing and chair stacking live from the Opera House stage.

New Christmas Cheer:

Silver Dollar City’s season finale is An Old Time Christmas , which will feature The Plaza’s new centerpiece, The Grand Plaza Fir. The living tree lighting ceremony will have all the feels of Rockefeller Center each evening with holiday cheer, music and the magical flicker of over 150,000 lights in a triumphant crescendo.

An all-new stage production—The Heart of Christmas—stars Lindley Creek, running through November 27th and returning after Thanksgiving with music from the Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent.