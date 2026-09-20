Photos/Video: Check Out Final Destination, The Conjuring, and More at Six Flags Fright Fest at Magic Mountain
Check out this year's Fright Fest at Magic Mountain
At a time when the Halloween season starts as early as August at some parks, it's almost quaint that Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain is only just getting underway. Based on our experience, however, it was absolutely worth the wait.
What's Happening:
- Laughing Place attended the opening night of Six Flags Fright Fest at Magic Mountain.
- This year's event contains four mazes. Three are based on IP, specifically Final Destination, The Conjuring, and Trick or Treat. The fourth is a new and wholly original maze called Wolves' Blood.
- The event has some fantastic scare actors out to help set the mood.
- And the decorations and the exterior designs of the houses were also well done.
- Of course, the houses are the centerpiece of the event, so check out our full walkthroughs below:
- Final Destination: Death's Playground
- Wolves' Blood
- The Conjuring Universe
More Six Flags News:
- A new suspended motorbike coaster, Thrill Glider, is set to come to Magic Mountain in 2027.
- If you're a Six Flags Great Adventure visitor, however, you'll get your own new coaster with the recently revealed BAKUNAWA.
- Two new waterslides are on the way to Knott's Berry Farm's Soak City.