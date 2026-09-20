Photos/Video: Check Out Final Destination, The Conjuring, and More at Six Flags Fright Fest at Magic Mountain

Check out this year's Fright Fest at Magic Mountain

At a time when the Halloween season starts as early as August at some parks, it's almost quaint that Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain is only just getting underway. Based on our experience, however, it was absolutely worth the wait.

What's Happening:

  • Laughing Place attended the opening night of Six Flags Fright Fest at Magic Mountain.
  • This year's event contains four mazes. Three are based on IP, specifically Final Destination, The Conjuring, and Trick or Treat. The fourth is a new and wholly original maze called Wolves' Blood.
  • The event has some fantastic scare actors out to help set the mood.
  • And the decorations and the exterior designs of the houses were also well done.
  • Of course, the houses are the centerpiece of the event, so check out our full walkthroughs below:
    • Final Destination: Death's Playground
  • Wolves' Blood
  • The Conjuring Universe

More Six Flags News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey