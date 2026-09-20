Photos/Video: Check Out Final Destination, The Conjuring, and More at Six Flags Fright Fest at Magic Mountain

At a time when the Halloween season starts as early as August at some parks, it's almost quaint that Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain is only just getting underway. Based on our experience, however, it was absolutely worth the wait.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place attended the opening night of Six Flags Fright Fest at Magic Mountain.

This year's event contains four mazes. Three are based on IP, specifically Final Destination, The Conjuring, and Trick or Treat. The fourth is a new and wholly original maze called Wolves' Blood.

The event has some fantastic scare actors out to help set the mood.

And the decorations and the exterior designs of the houses were also well done.

Of course, the houses are the centerpiece of the event, so check out our full walkthroughs below: Final Destination: Death's Playground

Wolves' Blood

The Conjuring Universe

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