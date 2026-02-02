Six Flags Introduces New Regional Park Access and Free Upgrades at Select Parks This Spring

It will soon be much easier to visit a selection of Six Flags parks near you!

There's a new way to gain access to the many parks of Six Flags, as the entertainment corporation has launched regional park access to its Gold season passes and memberships.

What's Happening:

Regional park access brings a significant enhancement to Six Flags' Gold season passes and memberships, delivering even greater flexibility, variety and value for guests.

Typically providing access for the cardholder’s local park only, all Gold passes and memberships will now include access to a designated group of parks within its geographic region, allowing guests to enjoy multiple destinations with one pass.

The four pass regions include West, Texas, Midwest and East – breaking down as follows:

Texas Regional Pass

Six Flags Over Texas— Arlington, Texas NEW in 2026: Spain transformation including the record-breaking dive coaster Tormenta Rampaging Run and Cocina Abuela restaurant

Hurricane Harbor Arlington – Arlington, Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas — San Antonio, Texas

Hurricane Harbor San Antonio — San Antonio, Texas

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels — New Braunfels, Texas

Schlitterbahn Galveston Island — Galveston, Texas

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown — Houston, Texas

Six Flags Frontier City — Oklahoma City, Ok.

Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City – Oklahoma City, Ok.

Midwest Regional Pass

Cedar Point — Sandusky, Ohio

Cedar Point Shores – Sandusky, Ohio

Kings Island & Soak City — Mason, Ohio NEW in 2026: Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, an immersive and interactive family dark ride

Six Flags Great America — Gurnee, Il. NEW in 2026: 50th Anniversary Celebration

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Chicago – Gurnee, Il.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford — Rockford, Il.

Six Flags St. Louis & Hurricane Harbor — Eureka, Mo.

Valleyfair — Shakopee, Minn.

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun — Kansas City, Mo.

Six Flags Darien Lake & Hurricane Harbor — Darien Center, N.Y.

Michigan’s Adventure & WildWater Adventure — Muskegon, Mich.

Canada’s Wonderland & Splash Works — Vaughan, Ontario, Can.

La Ronde — Montreal, Quebec, Can.

West Regional Pass

Knott’s Berry Farm— Buena Park, Ca. NEW in 2026: MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress launch coaster and Crafty’s Kitchen restaurant

Knott’s Soak City – Buena Park, Ca

Six Flags Magic Mountain — Valencia, Ca. NEW in 2026: Looney Tunes™ Land, a family section with four themed areas inspired by beloved classic characters

Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles – Valencia, Ca.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom — Vallejo, Ca.

California’s Great America — Santa Clara, Ca.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord — Concord, Ca.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix — Phoenix, Az.

Six Flags Mexico— Mexico City, Mex. NEW in 2026: Speedway Stunt Coaster, a family boomerang coaster

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec — Oaxtepec, Mex.

East Regional Pass

Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor — Springfield, Mass. NEW in 2026: Quantum Accelerator, New England’s first launched straddle coaster

Six Flags Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor — Lake George, N.Y.

Six Flags Great Adventure — Jackson, N.J.

Six Flags Wild Safari — Jackson, N.J.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey – Jackson, N.J.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom — Allentown, Pa.

Kings Dominion & Soak City — Doswell, Va.

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor — Charlotte, N.C.

Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor — Atlanta, Ga.

Six Flags White Water — Marietta, Ga.

Six Flags is also offering a limited-time spring promotion that will let guests purchase a Gold season pass for the price of a Silver pass at select Six Flags parks.

This offer will roll out in February, with specific details available on each park’s website.

Parks participating in the spring “free upgrade to gold” offer include: West: Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix Midwest: Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford, Six Flags St. Louis, Worlds of Fun Texas: Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Frontier City, Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City East: Carowinds, Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags White Water, Kings Dominion, Six Flags Great Adventure, Dorney Park, Six Flags New England



Added Benefits for Existing Gold Pass Holders and Members

Six Flags will provide additional benefits for guests who have already purchased a 2026 Gold season pass or membership, including: Automatic regional park access when their region launches. Those who purchased an All‑Park Passport will receive a free upgrade to the Prestige level on February 27. Those who purchased a Gold pass or membership during the 2025 MVP Sale will retain all‑park access through 2026, followed by regional access beginning in 2027 for those maintaining active memberships. The Prestige season pass and membership include all‑park access and continue to offer the most comprehensive benefits across the Six Flags portfolio.



For full details, including regional launches, benefits and limited‑time offers, guests should visit their local Six Flags park website throughout the month of February.

