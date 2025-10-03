Epic Universe Reportedly Sets Reopening Plan for Stardust Racers Following Tragic Guest Death

Two weeks after a guest tragically passed away after riding Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe, the ride is now set to reopen.

What’s Happening:

Universal’s Full Letter to Team Members:

As one Universal Orlando family, we continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss. I am very grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care our team has shown during and since this tragic event took place.

As I previously indicated, our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members

followed procedures throughout. Our extensive review was conducted working closely with local officials, and the State of Florida observed the testing and reviewed the results. In addition, the ride system manufacturer of record and an independent, third party roller coaster engineering

expert conducted their own on-site testing and validated our findings. I am thankful for their participation throughout this important process.

Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides.

This means we are prepared to reopen Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe on Saturday afternoon, October 4. In the days ahead, please continue to take care of one another and know that as we continue to process this heartbreaking event, resources are always available should you need additional support.

I am confident we will continue to deliver extraordinary guest experiences that make our Destination so special. Thank you for everything you do every day.

With care and appreciation,

Karen Irwin

President & Chief Operating Officer

Universal Orlando Resort