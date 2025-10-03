Epic Universe Reportedly Sets Reopening Plan for Stardust Racers Following Tragic Guest Death
Two weeks after a guest tragically passed away after riding Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe, the ride is now set to reopen.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Team Members have been informed that Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe is set to reopen sometime on October 4th.
- Despite the tragic event, Universal has stated that the coaster’s ride system functioned properly throughout the ride.
- The company also notes that, in addition to working with local and State of Florida officials, the ride’s manufacturers and a third-party engineer have also performed tests on the ride and arrived at the same findings.
- However, the company reportedly indicated to Team Members that operational procedures and signage for the attraction will be updated to reinforce existing requirements.
- As of this writing, Universal has yet to publicly confirm its plans to reopen — although the Team Member letter has been shared with media.
- The full statement can be read below.
Universal’s Full Letter to Team Members:
As one Universal Orlando family, we continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss. I am very grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care our team has shown during and since this tragic event took place.
As I previously indicated, our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members
followed procedures throughout. Our extensive review was conducted working closely with local officials, and the State of Florida observed the testing and reviewed the results. In addition, the ride system manufacturer of record and an independent, third party roller coaster engineering
expert conducted their own on-site testing and validated our findings. I am thankful for their participation throughout this important process.
Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides.
This means we are prepared to reopen Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe on Saturday afternoon, October 4. In the days ahead, please continue to take care of one another and know that as we continue to process this heartbreaking event, resources are always available should you need additional support.
I am confident we will continue to deliver extraordinary guest experiences that make our Destination so special. Thank you for everything you do every day.
With care and appreciation,
Karen Irwin
President & Chief Operating Officer
Universal Orlando Resort
Previously:
- Last month, 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala passed away after riding the coaster.
- A spokesperson for Universal confirmed that “the guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died."
- The ride has remained closed since.
- However, in the wake of Zavala’s passing, other guests have come forward to voice concerns about the attraction.
- Additionally, a lawsuit involving the ride was brought forward and has been settled according to court records..