Stranger Theme Park Connections: "Stranger Things" Offers Surprising References to Two Theme Parks

The two most recent episodes from the final season of the hit Netflix series have surprising references to two midwest theme parks.

The penultimate three episodes of Stranger Things have arrived on Netflix, and they've brought with them two surprising references to the world of theme parks.

First comes Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz, where Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) are attempting to escape the mind of Vecna. Max has been stuck inside for months and Holly presents a new idea on how to escape based on her uncle's experience at Indiana Beach. Her Uncle Eric is a metal detectorist and his favorite place to search was Indiana Beach. He would search and search for days for treasure, but someone else ultimately found it. It's Holly's theory that her fresh eyes could help the duo find their way out of Vecna's memories.

The second unexpected theme park reference comes in the next episode, Chapter Seven: The Bridge. As the gang is sat around at WSQK "The Squawk" attempting to formulate a plan, a sticker or magnet for Six Flags in St. Louis can be spotted in a couple of shots behind Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Hopper (David Harbour). At this point in the park's life, it would have been called Six Flags Over Mid-America, but the St. Louis on the sticker likely just refers to the park's location. It was renamed Six Flags St. Louis in 1997.

Six Flags St. Louis even called out the reference on their X account.

Six Flags St. Louis: Making Midwest fridge stickers proud since 1987... How strange. 👀 — Six Flags St. Louis (@SFStLouis) December 26, 2025

Both parks were popular in the 1980s and remain so today. Six Flags St. Louis was only the third Six Flags park to open and Indiana Beach, while it has had some struggles over the years, was brought back to life in 2020 by theme park enthusiast and investor Gene Staples.

The penultimate three episodes of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix, with the finale following on New Year's Eve at 8:00 p.m. ET.