Photos/Video: Celebrate National Water Park Day at The Grove Resort & Water Park Near Walt Disney World

For National Water Park Day, we were invited out to The Grove Resort & Water Park – located just a few miles away from Walt Disney World property – to check out the fun offerings at their Surfari Water Park!

The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando, which is a Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel, sits directly on the tranquil shores of Lake Austin. Surrounded by protected marshlands, wooded nature, and water views, the resort offers a serene escape just minutes from Orlando’s world-famous theme parks. The hotel itself is an affordable, conveninet and fun way to spend your Orlando vacation – or even a staycation.

But perhaps their biggest selling point is the Surfari Water Park – which we got to check out today for National Water Park Day!

This sprawling complex features everything you might expect from a destination resort pool area – including a massive zero entry pool.

Kids, and the young at heart, can take a ride down two exciting slides, which are surrounded by another unique feature: a lazy river!

Perhaps the most unique feature of the Surfari Water Park is the FlowRider surf simulator experience – something I also had the chance to check out. Would you believe it's actually a lot easier than it looks!?

Those looking for a bite to eat need look no further than Longboard Bar and Grill, which in addition to serving up some delicious items, also features drinks from Kelvin Slush Co.

Across the way from Surfari, you'll find Flip Flop's Family Fun Center – a 7,000 sq ft arcade that also features an indoor mini golf course.

The Grove Resort & Water Park also offers convenient transportation to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando – making this resort a perfect stay for vacationers or those looking to have an exciting and relaxing staycation.

Happy National Water Park Day!