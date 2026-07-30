First Look: Tivoli Gardens Reveals Hikari, The Largest Themed Area In The Park's Almost 200 Year History
The park that inspired Disneyland is getting a major update.
One of the oldest amusement parks in the world is about to look quite new after a major renovation.
What's Happening:
- Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen Denmark, is one of the oldest amusement parks in the world, as it's been around for almost 200 years.
- The park opened in 1843 and is known to have been a major influence on Walt Disney's creation of Disneyland when he visited Europe multiple times in the 1950s.
- Tivoli has been undergoing a major update over the last couple of years transforming its Asian inspired district into a new themed area, called Hikari, which means light in Japanese.
- Hikari's 2,000 sq. meter redesign will make it easier to navigate for guests.
- The Demon, one of Tivoli's iconic attractions, will make its new home in the Hikari area.
- One of two new attractions, Hotel Hikari is an indoor attraction where guests will enter an elevator and then be subjected to multiple visual illusions and effects, including a vortex tunnel, a tilted hotel room and an infinity mirror maze.
- The second new attraction, Typhoon's Eye, a rotating drum ride that includes the floor falling away.
- Hikari will also include five dining locations and two retail locations.
- A few pictures have been released on the new area.
- Hikari will open in August though the exact date has not been announced. A media preview is set for August 12, so it will be sometime after that date.
Tivoli & Disneyland
- Walt Disney is known to have visited Tivoli Gardens multiple times in his life, both before and after opening Disneyland.
- It's said that one particular area that impressed Walt was the park's cleanliness, something he wanted to emulate in his own park.
- The upcoming Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, departing in August will be visiting Tivoli Gardens, so members will be able to experience this new area.