Universal Orlando to Host Special Watch Party for "The Traitors: New Blood" at Universal CityWalk

It's a big event for the finale of the hit reality competition series

Will you be faithful and watch the finale of The Traitors: New Blood at Universal CityWalk, or will you be a Traitor and watch it someplace else?

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed that they will be hosting a special watch‑party for the two‑hour finale of NBC’s reality competition series The Traitors: New Blood.

Devotees may recall that the bars at Universal’s Great Movie Escape have recently been transformed into “The Library” (first floor) and “The Roundtable” (second floor) from the hit series.

The location has also been serving themed cocktails and mocktails inspired by the show since mid‑September, and remains open Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Throughout the venue, fans can view set pieces, props, and host Alan Cumming’s costumes on display, all elements that have been part of the immersive experience since the bar takeover began.

Guests can watch the finale of The Traitors: New Blood at the venue’s Traitors‑themed bar for free, though if you want to participate in the Great Movie Escape itself, you will need a separate ticket.

The finale includes the reveal of the show’s winner(s) and will stream the next day on Peacock.

Those interested in attending the special watch party can head to Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando on Thursday, November 19, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with seating on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Along with the reveal of the watch party, Universal Orlando has also announced that the last day for guests to experience The Traitors: New Blood Bars will be on Saturday, November 21.

The Show:

The Traitors: New Blood follows 22 everyday Americans who travel to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands to compete for a prize of up to $250,000.

Unlike previous iterations of the show, the contestants this time around aren't already well-established and known celebrities or reality television personalities, instead tapping 22 unknown players to participate in the game.

Similar to the original, a small group of contestants is secretly selected to sabotage the others and eliminate players without being discovered - these are the Traitors.

It's up to the Faithfuls (everyone else) to work together to identify and eliminate the traitors.

If the faithful eliminate every traitor, they split the prize money - but if even one Traitor survives, they then take the cash winnings.

Throughout the series, everyone partakes in physical and mental challenges to build the prize pot.

With all the lying, betrayal, friendships, alliances, and appropriate levels of paranoia - the show has become a runaway success.

Traitors in Our Midst:

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