Fire Erupts Outside of Universal Epic Universe
The blaze was quickly extinguished, leaving two destroyed buses in its wake.
Those visiting Universal Epic Universe today may have noticed a plume of smoke rising above the park as a fire broke out in the bus depot of the park’s parking lot.
What’s Happening:
- Reports are coming in, showing a fire that has broken out and was quickly extinguished at Universal’s Epic Universe, outside the park at the bus depot.
- Based on overhead footage that WESH 2 news released from their Chopper 2, it appears that two buses have caught fire and were extinguished.
- The buses appear to be the blue buses that Universal Orlando Resort uses to transport guests around their property. No cause of the fire has been revealed this time.
- According to the WESH report, Universal Orlando officials say that the fire was quickly extinguished and there are no injuries.
- Orange County Fire Rescue was quick to arrive on scene and tended to the buses, which have been severely damaged. Universal issued a statement that was also included in the original report, saying that they are “grateful to the Orange County fire department for their swift response. Safety remains our top priority."
- While the situation was quickly addressed, those in the new park only saw a plume of smoke, causing a bit of concern. In the post below, you can see that one user thought it was a situation in the park’s Dark Universe themed portal, unaware that the situation was outside in the bus area.
- Others in the park quickly took to their phones or devices upon seeing the smoke, realizing quickly it was nothing in the park but outside at the bus depot.
- This is a developing story and more details are expected in the future.