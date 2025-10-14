Holidays in Hollywood: Universal Studios Set to Bring Back Favorite Traditions for 2025

The festivities include the return of Grinchmas and more.

Even though Halloween isn’t even technically here yet, in the Theme Park world we are already well into thinking about Christmas, and Universal Studios Hollywood is set to bring back some favorite traditions and some seasonal enhancements to their park this year.

What’s Happening:

Beloved Holiday traditions are set to return to Universal Studios Hollywood for this year’s holiday season, welcoming guests back to Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and seasonal enhancements to the Mushroom Kingdom of Super Nintendo World.

Universal Plaza - at the heart of Universal Studios Hollywood - will transform into a holiday spectacle with the return of the Grinchmas Who-bilation.

There, guests will be immersed into the world of Whoville, with decor, performances, and interactive activities bringing the season to life. A 65 foot tall Grinchmas tree towers at the center of Whoville, adorned with hundreds of vibrant ornaments and thousands of LED lights. This also serves as the icon and centerpiece of the celebration.

Nightly tree-lighting ceremonies and snowfalls add to the magic of the area, including a Who-inspired singing quartet that will perform.

Guests can also meet the mischievous Grinch and his dog, Max, as well as enjoy story time with Cindy-Lou Who as she reads How the Grinch Stole Christmas . A Whoville post office gives guests the chance to send postcards with three good deeds and decorating ornaments.

. A Whoville post office gives guests the chance to send postcards with three good deeds and decorating ornaments. Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter returns with decor of twinkling lights, garlands and wreaths. The Frog Choir's traditional holiday a cappella performances will resonate with joy, as witches, wizards and muggles wander Hogsmeade village in search of gifts and exclusive keepsakes while enjoying hot, cold or frozen Butterbeer.

Nightfall brings “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" light projection show, transforming the iconic Hogwarts Castle School into a dazzling display, accompanied by a rich medley of music from the Harry Potter film series.

film series. Before stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World, guests will encounter two cheerful snowmen, one sporting Mario’s signature red hat and scarf, the other donning Luigi’s green cap and scarf, alongside a sparkling tree crowned with a Super Star.

Guests can also find special holiday merchandise available at retail locations throughout Universal Studios Hollywood, including the 1-UP Factory shop within Super Nintendo World.

Super Nintendo World guests will also be able to collect seasonal digital stamps when using their interactive Power-Up Band.

From December 1 through February 28, guests can unlock the exclusive "Winter Wonder" stamp, while those visiting during the month of December can earn a festive "Holiday Party" stamp.

Power-Up Bands are available for purchase within the land and at select retail locations within the theme park, and function with the land’s many interactive elements.

Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood is included with theme park admission and runs daily from Monday, November 24, 2025, through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The Perfect Christmas Gift?

There is a lot on the horizon for Universal Studios Hollywood, including the return of Universal Mega Movie Summer n ext year, but also the new headlining attraction - Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.

ext year, but also the new headlining attraction - The fully rotational ride vehicles of this innovative new coaster will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds while being catapulted along an aerial track that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

The best way to experience this fun is with an annual pass to the park, which would conveniently fit inside any stocking this Halloween season.