Universal Debuts New Exclusive "How To Train Your Dragon" Squishmallows
Bring Toothless and Light Fury Home in an even more cuddly way
Universal Destinations and Experiences is showing off a pair of exclusive Squishmallows based on some favorite characters.
What's Happening:
- Universal Destinations and Experiences has released a new pair of Squishmallow plush figures, celebrating two iconic characters from Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon franchise.
- The new and exclusive plush toys feature both the Night Fury (AKA Toothless) and the Light Fury, both ultra soft and cuddly in the signature Squishmallow style.
- Inspired by the beloved Night Fury, this ultra-soft plush combines Toothless' iconic charm with the signature cuddly comfort Squishmallows are known for. Whether you're a dragon trainer at heart or a dedicated collector, Toothless is ready to join your next adventure.
- Inspired by the graceful and beloved Light Fury, this ultra-soft plush captures her enchanting spirit in Squishmallows' signature cuddly style. Whether you're growing your collection or searching for the perfect companion, Light Fury is ready to take flight into your squad.
- Both of the Squishmallows are available for $30 each, exclusively at Universal Parks and Resorts, and on ShopUniversal.com
Squishmallows Found:
- One location that you will surely find these exclusive Squishmallow plush figures will be Universal Epic Universe, the newest theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort.
- There, one whole section of the parked is themed to How to Train Your Dragon, with the portal to How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk themed to the hit Dreamworks movies.
- The land is incredibly immersive, inviting guests into the world of Berk with shows, attractions, dining, and even a chance to meet and greet with Hiccup and Toothless themselves in one of the more unique entertainment offerings in any theme park in Central Florida.
- A family style coaster stretches throughout the land, Hiccup's Wing Gliders, which also offers riders the chance to soar above the lagoon and rockwork, but also see Toothless and other dragons on the journey.
- To plan your visit to Universal Orlando for even more How to Train Your Dragon fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning