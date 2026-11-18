Passholders can head to several rows of the parking garage for great savings

It's that time of year for Universal Resort Annual Passholders where they descend upon a selected location for amazing savings on merchandise as the destination is once again bringing back their annual Garage Sale.

What's Happening:

A favorite event for Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders, the Universal Orlando Garage Sale is set to return once again in only a matter of days.

Taking place in the North Parking Structure of the main campus of Universal Orlando (Read: NOT the parking zone for Universal Epic Universe), Annual Passholders will be able to pick up merchandise from across the resort at (typically) deeply discounted prices at this exclusive multi-day event.

Starting this Friday, Annual Passholders can head to the North Parking Garage and head down to the (newly renamed) Trolls section, on the first floor, and find all the merchandise there to pick favorite items from in rows 13-17.

The Garage Sale has various operating hours over the weekend: Friday, November 20: 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM Saturday, November 21: 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM Sunday, November 22: 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM Monday, November 23: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM



The Garage Sale is exclusive to Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, and a valid annual or seasonal pass along with a photo ID is required to enter the sale.

In Addition To:

This event is a headliner for many Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, many of whom come to buy a plethora of items that are deeply discounted for gifts during the holiday season.

However, in recent years there has been a similar option available each and every day.

Formerly at the Hollywood Brown Derby store in the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida, the tiny retail space played host to a store just for Annual Passholders and Universal Team Members that offered merchandise discounted at 70% off.

Don't worry passholders, it's not permanently closed. This retail offering was relocated to the store at the exit of the now-defunct Fast & Furious: Supercharged, where there is even more space for savings.

To plan your visit to the Universal Orlando Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!