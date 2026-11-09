Have Christmas Dinner at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

Spend Christmas Day at Universal Orlando Resort

If you're planning a Christmas vacation to Universal Orlando Resort that will actually include Christmas Day, then you need a place to enjoy a holiday meal. Alternatively, maybe you're an Orlando local who just doesn't want to cook on a holiday. Universal Orlando has you covered regardless, as it will be hosting multiple buffets at its hotels depending on what you're in the mood for.

What's Happening:

  • Universal Orlando Resorthas announced that multiple hotel restaurants will be offering special Christmas Day buffets.
  • Here's a look at what will be available:

  • Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel  
    • Menu of traditional Christmas favorites as well as Italian offerings
    • Items include: beef rib roast, create-your-own pasta station, sushi, fresh oysters, cannoli, gelato, and other sweet treats, and a children's buffet.
    • $85 for adults, $37 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.   
    • 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)  
    • Parking validated with $40 minimum. 
  • The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel  
    • Gourmet buffet served in a space evoking a kitchen in a rockstar’s mansion.
    • Items include: honey-baked ham, chilled salmon tarator, made-to-order omelets, charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, themed desserts, such as peppermint bark cupcakes.  
    • $80 for adults, $40 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.   
    • 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)   
    • Parking validated with $40 minimum.  

  • Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort  
    • Enjoy a Caribbean-influenced buffet
    • Items include: ceviche display, char-grilled churrasco beef, sweet plantains, crispy yucca, pan-seared corvina.
    • $90 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.     
    • 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)  
    • Parking validated with $40 minimum.  
  • Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort  
    • Buffet full of Pan-Asian inspirations.
    • Items include: stuffed roasted quail, grilled swordfish, a selection of sushi rolls, a stir-fry station, a selection of charcuterie and seafood, and plenty of seasonal desserts.  
    • $90 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.     
    • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)  
    • Parking validated with $40 minimum.  
  • Flora Taverna at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel 
    • An elegant Mediterranean-influenced buffet is offered for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day
    • Items include: roasted leg of lamb, chilled snow crab, oysters, French lentil mirepoix, sweet treats, and a hot cocoa bar. 
    • $95 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.    
    • 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
    • Parking validated with $50 minimum.  

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Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey