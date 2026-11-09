Have Christmas Dinner at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

If you're planning a Christmas vacation to Universal Orlando Resort that will actually include Christmas Day, then you need a place to enjoy a holiday meal. Alternatively, maybe you're an Orlando local who just doesn't want to cook on a holiday. Universal Orlando has you covered regardless, as it will be hosting multiple buffets at its hotels depending on what you're in the mood for.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resorthas announced that multiple hotel restaurants will be offering special Christmas Day buffets.

Here's a look at what will be available:

Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel Menu of traditional Christmas favorites as well as Italian offerings Items include: beef rib roast, create-your-own pasta station, sushi, fresh oysters, cannoli, gelato, and other sweet treats, and a children's buffet. $85 for adults, $37 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25) Parking validated with $40 minimum.



The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel Gourmet buffet served in a space evoking a kitchen in a rockstar’s mansion. Items include: honey-baked ham, chilled salmon tarator, made-to-order omelets, charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, themed desserts, such as peppermint bark cupcakes. $80 for adults, $40 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25) Parking validated with $40 minimum.



Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort Enjoy a Caribbean-influenced buffet Items include: ceviche display, char-grilled churrasco beef, sweet plantains, crispy yucca, pan-seared corvina. $90 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25) Parking validated with $40 minimum.



Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort Buffet full of Pan-Asian inspirations. Items include: stuffed roasted quail, grilled swordfish, a selection of sushi rolls, a stir-fry station, a selection of charcuterie and seafood, and plenty of seasonal desserts. $90 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25) Parking validated with $40 minimum.



Flora Taverna at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel An elegant Mediterranean-influenced buffet is offered for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day Items include: roasted leg of lamb, chilled snow crab, oysters, French lentil mirepoix, sweet treats, and a hot cocoa bar. $95 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25) Parking validated with $50 minimum.



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