Have Christmas Dinner at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels
Spend Christmas Day at Universal Orlando Resort
If you're planning a Christmas vacation to Universal Orlando Resort that will actually include Christmas Day, then you need a place to enjoy a holiday meal. Alternatively, maybe you're an Orlando local who just doesn't want to cook on a holiday. Universal Orlando has you covered regardless, as it will be hosting multiple buffets at its hotels depending on what you're in the mood for.
What's Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resorthas announced that multiple hotel restaurants will be offering special Christmas Day buffets.
- Here's a look at what will be available:
- Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
- Menu of traditional Christmas favorites as well as Italian offerings
- Items include: beef rib roast, create-your-own pasta station, sushi, fresh oysters, cannoli, gelato, and other sweet treats, and a children's buffet.
- $85 for adults, $37 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.
- 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
- Parking validated with $40 minimum.
- The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel
- Gourmet buffet served in a space evoking a kitchen in a rockstar’s mansion.
- Items include: honey-baked ham, chilled salmon tarator, made-to-order omelets, charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, themed desserts, such as peppermint bark cupcakes.
- $80 for adults, $40 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.
- 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
- Parking validated with $40 minimum.
- Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
- Enjoy a Caribbean-influenced buffet
- Items include: ceviche display, char-grilled churrasco beef, sweet plantains, crispy yucca, pan-seared corvina.
- $90 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
- Parking validated with $40 minimum.
- Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Buffet full of Pan-Asian inspirations.
- Items include: stuffed roasted quail, grilled swordfish, a selection of sushi rolls, a stir-fry station, a selection of charcuterie and seafood, and plenty of seasonal desserts.
- $90 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
- Parking validated with $40 minimum.
- Flora Taverna at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel
- An elegant Mediterranean-influenced buffet is offered for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day
- Items include: roasted leg of lamb, chilled snow crab, oysters, French lentil mirepoix, sweet treats, and a hot cocoa bar.
- $95 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity.
- 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
- Parking validated with $50 minimum.
More Universal Orlando Resort News:
- A new roller coaster is under construction at Epic Universe's Dark Universe.
- Universal Orlando saw a major attendance boost last year thanks to Epic Universe.
- Universal is currently weathering a downturn in financial performance.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning