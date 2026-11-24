Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Merch Round-Up
The holiday season has come to Universal Studios Hollywood, and that means that a ton of new holiday merchandise has arrived as well. We have a complete look at everything new for Grinchmas, the Holidays in the Wizarding World, and everything else available this year.
What's Happening:
- New holiday merch is here celebrating The Grinch, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, and Minions. Here's a look at everything there is to pick up this season.
Grinchmas Merch
Grinchmas Socks - $30
Grinchmas Mug - $25
Grinchmas Water bottle - $20
Grinchmas bag - $50
Grinchmas Ornaments - $25
Grinchmas Pin Collection $60
Grinchmas adult onesie - $75
You're a Mean One T-shirt - $35
Max Bag - $40
"Good at Being Naughty" T-shirt - $30
Grinch Plush - $30
Max Plush - $30
Merry Grinchmas Long Sleeve - $65
Grinchmas Shorts - $35
Misunderstood Shirt - $40
Merry Grinchmas Snow Globe - $45
Grinch Plush
Grinch Frame - $40
Grinch Pants - $40
Grinch Dress - $38
Max Plush - $35
Grinch Plush $35
Grinch Advent Calendar - $75
Grinch Jewelry Set - $50
Grinch Towel - $55
Grinch Figurine - $65
Grinch Patch $10
Grinch Pins - $16
Grinch Shirt - $85
Grinch Holiday Display - $90
Grinch Wreath Display - $35
Grinch Shirt - $40
Grinch Headband - $18
Grinch Mini Plush - $16
Merry Grinchmas Ornament - $25
Grinch Beanie - $30
Grinch Gloves $25
Grinch Socks $20
Christmas Hogwarts Merch
Hogwarts Advent Calendar - $75
Christmas at Hogwarts Ornament - $40
Hogwarts Christmas calendar - $40
Wizarding Almanac - $39.99
Holidays at Hogwarts Lug bag - $75
Holiday at Hogwarts Beanie - $30
Holidays at Hogwarts Scarf - $40
Christmas at Hogwarts Wreath - $50
Christmas at Hogwarts Stocking - $35
Harry Potter Holiday outfit - $45 pants/$35 shirt
Christmas at Hogwarts Robe - $85
Holiday at Hogwarts blanket - $75
Holiday at Hogwarts Socks - $25
Holidays at Hogwarts Long Sleeve - $85
Christmas at Hogsmeade ornament - $20
Minions Holiday Merch
Minions Mini-Backpack - $30
Minions Christmas Long Sleeve - $85
Minions Ornaments - $25
Minions Christmas Mug - $30
Minions Lug Bag - $75
Minions "Sugar, Spice and Yum" T-shirt - $30
Minions "That Holiday Feeling" Sweatshirt - $35
Hello Kitty Holiday Merch
Hello Kitty Ornament - $20
Hello Kitty Keychain - $18
Hello Kitty Christmas Round Plush - $20
Hello Kitty Christmas Plush - $25
Pompompurin Plush - $30
Hello Kitty Headband - $25
Hello Kitty and Friends Ornament Set - $30
Hello Kitty Holiday Button-Up - $55
Cinnamoroll Plush - $35
Hello Kitty Holiday bag - $50
Hello Kitty Water Globe - $20
Hello Kitty Pin Set - $15
Hello Kitty Limited Edition Pin - $18
Hello Kitty Santa Hat - $30
Hello Kitty Pin Display - $30
Hello Kitty Adult Jewelry Set - $50
Hello Kitty Holiday Mug - $25
Hello Kitty Cardigan Sweater - $70
Hello Kitty Sweatshirt - $85