The holiday season has come to Universal Studios Hollywood, and that means that a ton of new holiday merchandise has arrived as well. We have a complete look at everything new for Grinchmas, the Holidays in the Wizarding World, and everything else available this year.

What's Happening:

New holiday merch is here celebrating The Grinch, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, and Minions. Here's a look at everything there is to pick up this season.

Grinchmas Merch

Grinchmas Socks - $30

Grinchmas Mug - $25

Grinchmas Water bottle - $20

Grinchmas bag - $50

Grinchmas Ornaments - $25

Grinchmas Pin Collection $60

Grinchmas adult onesie - $75

You're a Mean One T-shirt - $35

Max Bag - $40

"Good at Being Naughty" T-shirt - $30

Grinch Plush - $30

Max Plush - $30

Merry Grinchmas Long Sleeve - $65

Grinchmas Shorts - $35

Misunderstood Shirt - $40

Merry Grinchmas Snow Globe - $45

Grinch Plush

Grinch Frame - $40

Grinch Pants - $40

Grinch Dress - $38

Max Plush - $35

Grinch Plush $35

Grinch Advent Calendar - $75

Grinch Jewelry Set - $50

Grinch Towel - $55

Grinch Figurine - $65

Grinch Patch $10

Grinch Pins - $16

Grinch Shirt - $85

Grinch Holiday Display - $90

Grinch Wreath Display - $35

Grinch Shirt - $40

Grinch Headband - $18

Grinch Mini Plush - $16

Merry Grinchmas Ornament - $25

Grinch Beanie - $30

Grinch Gloves $25

Grinch Socks $20

Christmas Hogwarts Merch

Hogwarts Advent Calendar - $75

Christmas at Hogwarts Ornament - $40

Hogwarts Christmas calendar - $40

Wizarding Almanac - $39.99

Holidays at Hogwarts Lug bag - $75

Holiday at Hogwarts Beanie - $30

Holidays at Hogwarts Scarf - $40

Christmas at Hogwarts Wreath - $50

Christmas at Hogwarts Stocking - $35

Harry Potter Holiday outfit - $45 pants/$35 shirt

Christmas at Hogwarts Robe - $85

Holiday at Hogwarts blanket - $75

Holiday at Hogwarts Socks - $25

Holidays at Hogwarts Long Sleeve - $85

Christmas at Hogsmeade ornament - $20

Minions Holiday Merch

Minions Mini-Backpack - $30

Minions Christmas Long Sleeve - $85

Minions Ornaments - $25

Minions Christmas Mug - $30

Minions Lug Bag - $75

Minions "Sugar, Spice and Yum" T-shirt - $30

Minions "That Holiday Feeling" Sweatshirt - $35

Hello Kitty Holiday Merch

Hello Kitty Ornament - $20

Hello Kitty Keychain - $18

Hello Kitty Christmas Round Plush - $20

Hello Kitty Christmas Plush - $25

Pompompurin Plush - $30

Hello Kitty Headband - $25

Hello Kitty and Friends Ornament Set - $30

Hello Kitty Holiday Button-Up - $55

Cinnamoroll Plush - $35

Hello Kitty Holiday bag - $50

Hello Kitty Water Globe - $20

Hello Kitty Pin Set - $15

Hello Kitty Limited Edition Pin - $18

Hello Kitty Santa Hat - $30

Hello Kitty Pin Display - $30

Hello Kitty Adult Jewelry Set - $50

Hello Kitty Holiday Mug - $25

Hello Kitty Cardigan Sweater - $70

Hello Kitty Sweatshirt - $85