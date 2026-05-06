Photos: Universal Studios Japan Celebrates 25 Years with a Nostalgic Look Back at Its Past

From stars and cars, to concept art and models, the park is celebrating its 25th anniversary in a big way!

Last month, while on a trip to Japan for Tokyo DisneySea's 25th anniversary, I also had the opportunity to visit Universal Studios Japan in Osaka for the very first time. This unique take on a Universal Studios park is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so let's take a look at some of the special decor and experiences the park has to offer.

As soon as you approach the iconic Universal archway, which is very similar to that of Orlando's, you're immediately greeted with 25th anniversary decor. Some of it celebrates the IPs that are unique to Universal Studios Japan, like Sesame Street and Peanuts.

You'll see a lot more of Woody Woodpecker (and even Winnie Woodpecker) at USJ, who were meeting guests at rope drop in their anniversary outfits.

Off in what seemed to be a rarely traversed area of the park, I came across the Universal Stars & Cars Collection, featuring some vehicles from classic Universal films like The Blues Brothers, Back to the Future, American Graffiti, and Backdraft.

Just like its Hollywood counterpart, USJ was once home to the Back to the Future and Backdraft attractions, while The Blues Brothers have performed in the park over the years. American Graffiti also provides some inspiration for Mel's Diner, which can be found at USJ as well.

Nearby, the former Annual Pass Center has been transformed into the Back to 2001 Diorama Gallery, which features models, art, and vintage photographs from the park's history.

Original concept art for the park from 1998 looks pretty close to what we ended up getting, of course, prior to the additions of things like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.

One of the most unique features of USJ is its covered entry area, featuring a giant ceiling over Hollywood style facades. Perfect for a rainy day, like when I visited.

Woody Woodpecker once had even more representation in the park, as part of The Wacky World of Woody Woodpecker show, which closed in 2016.

A look back at some of the park's past anniversary celebrations is offered.

Decor for the 25th anniversary celebration can be found in various areas of the park, including this wall thanking guests for 25 years.

Elsewhere in the park, Super Nintendo World is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a giant birthday cake at the entry portal.