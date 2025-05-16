Kids Take the Lead in Anaheim’s New Family Travel Campaign with Help from Tia Mowry

Imaginagency Lets Young Travelers Design Their Dream Anaheim Vacations—With a Chance to Win One Too!

Move over, grown-ups—there’s a new kind of vacation planner in town, and they’re calling the shots with crayons and creativity. Visit Anaheim has launched Imaginagency, a playful new initiative where kids take charge of designing family getaways. Teaming up with actress and entrepreneur Tia Mowry, the campaign puts children in the spotlight as “Imaginagents," crafting six vibrant itineraries that showcase Anaheim through a kid’s eyes.

What’s Happening:

A Campaign Designed by Kids: Visit Anaheim has debuted Imaginagency, a whimsical campaign featuring six bookable Anaheim itineraries curated entirely by kids.

Visit Anaheim has debuted Imaginagency, a whimsical campaign featuring six bookable Anaheim itineraries curated entirely by kids. Tia Mowry Brings the Magic: Actress and mom Tia Mowry—who once called Anaheim home—joins the project with her children, Cree (13) and Cairo (6), helping other families experience the city through youthful imagination.

Meet the "Imaginagents": These creative kids aren't actual travel agents, but they're full of ideas. The planning squad includes: Cree Mowry-Hardrict (13) and Cairo Mowry-Hardrict (6) – children of Tia Mowry Tynka Gudas (9) – daughter of Anaheim Ducks Captain Radko Gudas Brayden El Moussa (9) – son of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Olivia Bledsoe (9) and Nigel Zhang (9) – Anaheim locals and theme park aficionados

Kid-Created Itineraries Now Live: From a pancake-and-donut food tour to Disney daydreams and Ducks hockey adventures, the itineraries reflect what kids really want on vacation.

Build Your Own Getaway: Through July 16, 2025, families can use the Itinerary Builder at imaginagency.com

Win a Dream Trip: One lucky family will receive a 3-night vacation to Anaheim for up to four people, including airfare, hotel, meals, and tickets—valued at up to $10,000.

Driven by New Data: A national survey conducted for Visit Anaheim found that 86% of kids want more say in family trip planning, and 53% say they'd like to plan the entire vacation.

Anaheim's "Golden Decade": With Disneyland Resort

With What Would Your Kid Plan? Want to know what your child would plan? Ask them! You might hear suggestions like “ride Space Mountain

With boundless imagination and a fresh take on fun, Imaginagency turns kids into the “idea people" of the vacation world—and proves they’re ready to lead the way.

Visit imaginagency.com to explore itineraries, enter the contest, or let your kids start dreaming up your next adventure.

