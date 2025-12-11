Visit Orlando Once Again Makes Record-Breaking Donation to Local Charities
These donations were raised during the popular Magical Dining program that Visit Orlando hosts every summer.
Another year, another recording-breaking donation, as Visit Orlando once again donates to local charities using funds raised through the popular Visit Orlando Magical Dining program.
What’s Happening:
- As Magical Dining marks its 20th year, Visit Orlando has announced a record-breaking donation of $398,307 to Orange County charities – a 13% increase over 2024.
- The program featured pre-fixe menus at an all-time high of over 160 of the region’s top restaurants, including MICHELIN Guide honorees, with up to $2 from every meal going directly to local charities.
- The program has raised nearly $3.3 million for local charities since the charity fundraising component began in 2009. This year’s primary beneficiary, REED Charitable Foundation, focused on ending the literacy crisis by ensuring all children have access to reading instruction based on how the brain learns to read—through educator training that’s both affordable and accessible.
- Visit Orlando also awarded $3,000 to additional nonprofits in each of Orange County’s six commission districts:
- Boys 2 Men Mentoring – Builds confidence and life skills through mentoring, supporting academic success.
- Early Learning Coalition of Orange County – Connects families to quality early education and programs that strengthen school readiness and literacy.
- Finding the Lost Sheep – Offers tutoring and STEAM activities to boost learning and creativity for children.
- Nuevo Sendero – Provides counseling and art-based programs that foster emotional health and language development.
- Samaritan Resource Center – Supports adult literacy and ESL, creating stronger learning environments for children.
- Therapy Wish – Funds speech and language therapies critical for early communication and literacy skills.
- Four restaurants out of the over 160 participants were recognized for their standout contributions to the program:
- Otto's High Dive: Top performing new restaurant: $40 menu.
- The Chapman: Top performing new restaurant: $60 menu.
- STK Orlando: Largest increase in meals served year over year.
- Seasons 52 – Orlando: Top performing restaurant overall.
What They're Saying:
- Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando: “Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining showcases the best of Orlando’s food scene and culinary talent, offering great deals for locals, driving business to restaurants and raising funds for charities in our community. This milestone 20th year not only delivered a record donation but also welcomed a record number of participating restaurants—including 24 newcomers and 15 MICHELIN Guide honorees—reflecting our community’s growing enthusiasm for Orlando’s ever-evolving dining scene. We’re grateful for every diner and restaurant partner whose participation is helping drive meaningful change throughout Central Florida.”
- Jennifer Knopf, founder and President of REED: "We were deeply honored and grateful to be chosen as the nonprofit beneficiary for the 20th anniversary of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program. We know that ensuring every child is equipped with the life-saving skills that come with literacy is vital to creating a thriving community. Thanks to the generous support of this program, REED Charitable Foundation will be able to do just that by expanding our impact across Orlando and equipping more educators with the essential knowledge and support to confidently teach every child how to read.”
- Erick Hawkins, chief financial officer of Orlando Health and Visit Orlando board member: "It's inspiring to see how residents of Orlando and beyond came together to support the REED Charitable Foundation and other nonprofits, as well as our local businesses, through Magical Dining. As a healthcare organization, we deeply understand how critical strong literacy skills are to lifelong well-being, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support Visit Orlando as they continue working to empower our community."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com